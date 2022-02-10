To convey a compelling portrait of a young generation that celebrates connection and brings people together, Penn State Centre Stage will perform six main-stage productions of “Nostalgia Night” Feb. 11-19 at the Pavilion Theatre.

A new musical, “Nostalgia Night” was commissioned through the “New Musicals Initiative,” where Penn State Musical Theatre commissions writers to visit, talk about important issues and make musicals. This musical is the fifth commission so far, according to Centre Stage’s website.

“Working on this has been such an amazing brain flexibility moment, and also I feel sometimes that it is so comforting to work on something with someone else,” Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, the scriptwriter of the musical, said when talking about working with the composer and director.

Native to California and working on various TV shows and plays, Levitsky-Weitz has never written for a musical before.

She and the composer of “Nostalgia Night” Matthew McCollum, another native of California who graduated from Yale and has composed several other works, met in New York City for coffee, and McCollum asked her to be a part of the commission at Penn State.

“The more I was involved in L.A., the more it felt like my drive was stronger to keep working on these little projects I had been cultivating as a musical theater composer lyricist,” McCollum said. “I loved the idea of collaborating with someone new.”

McCollum met the director of “Nostalgia Night” and head of Penn State’s Musical Theatre program John Simpkins in New York City, where Simpkins asked him to be a part of this commission.

Simpkins said he wanted this commission to be “different” from the others they’ve put on and said he hopes people will come to see this show “because it is for everyone.”

McCollum and Levitsky-Weitz started working together on this project almost two years ago, and then the “world shut down” for the pandemic, they said.

This pushed back production for about three months, according to McCollum, and changed the way theatre was put together. They turned to email to write “Nostalgia Night” together even though they weren’t in the same room.

There are plenty of coronavirus protocols on stage now as well, especially with various variants going around.

Live theatre turned to Zoom for the majority of time as they used Centre Stage’s graduating class of 2021 for their inspiration. The students told Levitsky-Weitz and McCollum what the show was going to be about.

The script-writer, composer duo were “excited” about this student group, according to Levitsky-Weitz, prompting them to ask each other about their favorite albums and more over dinner before the pandemic hit.

“We just talked to them,” Levitsky-Weitz said. “We ended up crying, laughing, and it was just this beautiful moment that, amazingly, we just absorbed, and it came out as the play. It’s been tough, and it is a tough structure because you write a show for these kids who are going to graduate, and they don't get to actually perform it.”

The show consists of 12 characters and is ‘80s themed but set in modern day, according to Levitsky-Weitz.

“When a piece of art is really good, I believe the art exists outside the creators. It was meant to exist, and we are sort of the conduit in making it,” Levitsky-Weitz said. “That, to me, makes this piece so good because we are interpreting it the same way. This is meant to be alive.”

“Nostalgia Night” is set during a “grad night,” an almost-party the night before graduation that happens often in California. The musical reflects the changes that come from graduating high school, where they figure out who they are and who they want to be.

“The students gave us the greatest gift, which was themselves, and that allowed this show to become the way it is,” McCollum said. “I think now is the best time to see the show and see how this original idea written for these people was put out into the world for 12 new voices. They’re tremendous.”

According to Levitsky-Weitz and McCollum, they trusted each other right away to write this musical together, even during a difficult time during the pandemic where they didn’t see the class of 2021 for a year and a half.

The directors did cast new characters for a new show after the class of 2021 graduated, but McCollum said both groups were and are fantastic to work with.

“All these actors in this program are so incredibly different and so incredibly unique that they each brought their own version of a role,” McCollum said. “What kept me going through the pandemic and what kept me from wallowing was these students needed something to do. I wanted to make sure that they didn't feel like we were leaving them behind just because it was hard.”

Both McCollum and Levitsky-Weitz said they believed the cast was “killing it” despite performing with masks.

The duo said young people are not given the benefit of the doubt, are not shown in the media with complexity and are underrepresented in musicals.

That is why the students in this show wanted something written for their age group, both McCollum and Levitsky-Weitz said, and people will feel nostalgic for something.

“Our show is really about identity and who you want to be,” Levitsky-Weitz said. “Do you want to live in the past? What are the benefits of that? Do you want to move into the future? I think this time of quarantine has asked a lot of those questions. The world isn’t the same. How do we keep moving forward? I think there is something for everyone.”

Tickets for the show can be found on Centre Stage’s website.

For those who are unsure of seeing the show, Levitsky-Weitz and McCollum said “if students like a party, the show is a party for sure.”

“I think it’s a compelling story with a ton of really catchy, fun music, a lot of humor, and it takes young people seriously,” McCollum said. “It is not trying to make a caricature out of 21st experience.”

