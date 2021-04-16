To showcase female filmmakers and their stories, Centre Safe will present the virtual film festival LUNAFEST from April 16-18.

With a total of seven unrated short films ranging in genre and topic, ticket holders — advised to be at least 16 years old — have the opportunity to watch the films anytime within the two-day window.

Sarah McPherson, director of outreach and education at Centre Safe, said the films are centered around women’s experiences and uplifting diverse voices.

According to McPherson, Centre Safe’s mission is to empower survivors of domestic and relationship violence to help end that violence.

While not all of the films are centered around violence and sexual assault — with film topics having ranged from yarn to softball — McPherson said the stories are still related to Centre Safe’s mission of empowering women and marginalized voices.

“I think there's such power in these stories, and that's both in someone sharing their story [and] that's in people being willing to hear and receive other stories,” McPherson said. “In our world of violence prevention, we know the power of stories in healing.”

Due to the variety of topics and perspectives showcased in the films, McPherson said they each give viewers a glimpse into another person’s life made of different experiences.

“If we open ourselves up to accepting other stories, then it will do the world a lot of good,” McPherson said.

Brittany Sherman, a prevention educator at Centre Safe, said it’s important to showcase underrepresented communities, because part of preventing violence is addressing and fighting oppression.

As someone who has attended both the in-person event at State Theatre and the first streaming event last year, Sherman said it is still possible to get the same feelings from the films online.

“They all make you feel something,” Sherman said. “For whatever reason, some of them touch my heart in more ways than others, but I always feel like I learned something with LUNAFEST.”

McPherson said she hopes audience members leave with a sense of “joy and connectedness,” knowing they’ve learned about a different community’s perspective after watching the short films.

While Sherman said the films are “by women, about women,” she also said the films are for everyone.

“You don't need to know much going into it,” Sherman said. “Just be ready to experience every range of emotion.”

Tickets cost $13 for students and $18 for the general public and can be purchased here.

The proceeds of the fundraiser will go to Centre Safe and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers.

