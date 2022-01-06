Centre LGBTQA Support Network and the borough of State College announced Thursday they will hold the second annual Pride in State College on June 11.

The day will feature a “Pride Ride” caravan, a march downtown and an afterparty in the Sidney Friedman Parklet, according to a CLSN release.

Additional Pride events — including a Pride Kickoff "Gayla" on June 10 — will be announced at a later date, the release said.

“Pride is a time for our community to come together and celebrate our beautiful diversity," Tamar London, a founding member of CLSN, said in the release. “We want everyone to know that we see them, we respect them, and we treasure what makes each of us unique and special.”

In 2021, State College hosted the first official “Pride Ride," which brought local residents and businesses together for celebration.

For Pride 2022, CLSN is now accepting sponsors. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities can visit this website.

Proceeds from Pride 2022 will help CLSN support the Centre County LGBTQA+ community by funding "support groups, a community clothing closet and a schedule full of workshops, trainings and other resources," according to the release.

“As a long time LGBTQ resident and employee of the borough of State College, I am so grateful for the efforts of CLSN,” Kevin Kassab, manager of community engagement for the borough, said in the release. “I’m excited for Pride in 2022 and so proud to live in the State College community.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT