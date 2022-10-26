Pride Parade, people

Family and friends come together to participate in the Pride Parade on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in State College, Pa. Centre LGBTQA Support Network, The State College Borough, 3 Dots and the Downtown State College Improvement District came together to hold a pride parade for pride month.

The Centre LGBTQA Support Network will coordinate a community art project to honor Pride Month in June 2023 with the Art Alliance of Central PA, according to a release from the Support Network. 

The project is called “Each Piece Belongs: Community Art for LGBT+ Inclusion,” according to the release. 

Cat Cook, executive director for Centre LGBT+, hopes the "large-scale art project" will illustrate "greater community working toward inclusion," the release said.

The Centre LGBTQA Support Network encourages individuals and organizations to purchase a "piece" to "decorate" as a "tribute to celebrating the LGBT community," according to the release.

The pieces for the project will be assembled into one or several larger displays to be presented in June 2023, according to the release.

