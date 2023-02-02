The Centre LGBTQA Support Network announced its partnership with the Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania to create a community-wide collaborative art project to be displayed during Pride Month this upcoming June.

The project is titled: “Each Piece Belongs: Community Art for LGBT+ Inclusion.”

Cat Cook, the executive director of the Centre LGBTQA Support Network, said the annual art project has always been a staple for State College Pride.

After last year, members of the organization decided that doing something together as a community would help move them toward the goal of inclusion.

“I thought it would be nice if we could do something as a community and come together to create an art piece… in a show of unity, rather than hiring just one artist to do a piece for us,” Cook said.

With this idea, Cook said she wanted to take the next step in making the art project a reality.

She got in contact with Marie Doll, the executive director of Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania. Together, they were able to start bringing the project to life.

“Art is kind of a universal language, and lots of times it can express things like hope, inclusion… all kinds of emotions and thoughts can be expressed in an art piece,” Doll said. “So, we thought this was a perfect opportunity to work on something really important and use art to get our message out.”

Individuals, businesses and nonprofits can purchase a 30-by-30-inch canvas directly from the Centre LGBTQA Support Network’s website to be decorated for display in the State College Municipal Building during the month of June.

“Rather than hanging them like when you go into a gallery where the paintings are each individually hung with space in between, they’ll all be side by side, put together kind of like a quilt would be,” Doll said.

Doll said this design will make the message of inclusion and unity even stronger and will allow the art to speak to viewers as one.

The idea of a quilt-like design was something Cook said she fell in love with when she and Doll brainstormed with Stacie Bird, the vice president of the Art Alliance.

“Quilts are made to keep us warm, and this is what we want to do with this project,” Cook said. “What we want to do with this project is create this sense of warmth as we bring unity for everyone to show support for the LGBT-plus community.”

Executive Director of the Downtown State College Improvement District Lee Anne Jeffries said this project will be a reminder that State College is one close-knit community.

“‘Each Piece Belongs’ reminds us that we all matter as part of one community, one human race,” Jeffries said.

The decoration and design of each piece is entirely up to the individual, business or nonprofit, according to Doll.

“We decided on a particular kind of canvas that will be perfect for oil paint or acrylics. People could do a collage and easily glue things onto it… There would be a way to mount watercolor paper on the canvas… fiber work could also be attached,” Doll said. “I think whatever medium people are interested or used to working in will work for this, and to get a variety of mediums will also make it more interesting.”

Cook said all are welcome to participate, and no prior art experience is required, but those who aren’t confident in their visual art skills but want to support the LGBTQ community can consult artists through the Art Alliance for a fee.

Depending on the number of pieces made, this project could go beyond the Municipal Building, according to Cook. Those collaborating on the project are actively searching for other locations around State College where more pieces could be displayed.

“When I speak with businesses after Pride occurs, [they’re] constantly telling us that they’ve had their best day ever… Everyone has smiles on their faces, and we’re all there for one thing: to support the LGBT+ community,” Cook said. “This art project quite literally will be a symbol of that unity.”

Cook and Doll both have personal connections to the LGBTQ community and are excited to see this collaborative project come to fruition.

Each individual, business or organization will be able to keep their piece afterward.

Cook said she hopes people will choose to display their pieces in their homes or businesses to show allyship to the LGBTQ community as a long-lasting show of pride.

“State College Pride is an exciting celebration,” Jeffries said. “As part of this inclusive, free family event, the community art project gives businesses and individuals the opportunity to express what Pride means to them.”

