The Centre Film Festival announced Friday it will host its third annual festival with a one-week hybrid, in-person and online event from Nov. 1-7.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, according to a Happy Valley Studios release.

The ceremony will feature filmmaker Madeline Anderson and Penn State alumnus, filmmaker and actor Keegan-Michael Key, the release said.

Happy Valley Studios also said there will be "surprise celebrity appearances," including Patrick Fabian and many other filmmakers.

Out of more than 80 films playing at this year's festival, the in-person films will play at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg, the Mishler Theatre in Altoona and the Carnegie Building at Penn State, according to the release.

People can purchase tickets online, and students with valid Penn State IDs can attend for free, the release said.

