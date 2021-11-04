Centre Film Festival brings screening of 'Death and Bowling' to The State Theatre

Through the narrative of a transgender actor fighting to make his way in Los Angeles amidst a battle of grief and love, the Centre Film Festival presented a live screening of “Death and Bowling” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at The State Theatre.

As his debut film, queer and transgender director and writer Lyle Kash offered audiences a glimpse into a narrative that highlights a cast of almost entirely transgender actors. Kash said his film is historically the second feature film in history that features such a cast, as well as a largely trans cast.

Prior to the film’s screening, a short film titled “Ten Leaves Dilated” was shown to the audience. Directed by Kate Hinshaw, the short film documentary uses imagery from the world of the Cabbage Patch Kids to highlight a message on childbirth and motherhood in the American South.

“Death and Bowling” was in part sponsored by the Centre LGBTQA Support Network, the Penn State Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and Chumley’s.

The film revolves around a community of people who are united through a lesbian bowling league, named The Lavender League, and the death of the league’s fearless matriarchial leader Susan.

After her death, the film’s central character, known simply as “X,” navigates the difficulties of coping with the loss of family. During the funeral, Susan’s estranged son, unknown to even those closest to Susan, travels back to the West Coast to say his farewells, causing the story to unravel into something entirely different.

“Something that also makes the project unique is it’s not taking up trans-ness at like a coming-of-age moment,” Kash said. “It takes up trans-ness as a moment for a man in his late '30s and another guy in his '50s — I think that’s very beautiful.”

Though the cast is composed of mainly trans actors, Kash said the characters themselves remain “ambiguously gendered,” ultimately offering a double reading of how audiences can interpret the gender of the supporting characters.

With his work featured in the Centre Film Festival’s lineup, Kash said it is special to be screening in a festival that “isn’t LGBT.” He said having his work featured in a broader setting that isn’t so niche breaks the tradition of queer and trans filmmakers being pidegon-holed into showing their films in spaces geared almost solely toward LGBTQ people.

After nearly a year's delay in its premiere due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film was initially shot in fall of 2019. After a “lonely” finish of post-production during the pandemic and a period of time just sitting and waiting for the chance to have an in-person screening, Kash said the film finally saw its premiere in August during the Outfest in Los Angeles.

Pearl Gluck, co-founder and artistic director of the festival and a professor at Penn State, said outside of queer- and trans-specific film festivals, she has not often seen authentic and realistic portrayals of LGBTQ characters that aren’t created to further a film’s humor.

“I think a lot of queer narratives, even trans narratives, were hidden in certain ways,” Gluck said. “Either they were at the butt of a joke or the turn of a phrase... I think it's very important to have comedy, of course, but not at the cost of continuing to marginalize.”

Part of the vision for the Centre Film Festival is to give opportunity to diverse filmmakers that are not often afforded the opportunity to tell their stories outside of festivals that are geared toward specific identities, Gluck said. While the goal is to highlight Pennsylvania-based filmmakers or stories, Gluck said the festival also gives opportunities for global stories to be told.

In attendance at the screening was Austin Yarrish, who said the themes and feeling behind the film offered a “fascinating” look into rivalry and sexuality. Yarrish said the film seemed more abstract at times, and it seemed to be without a focus on a linear aspect to the plot.

“It was really weird in the best way,” Yarrish said. “I loved the first 10 minutes especially — I thought it was very abstract.”

Harris Smith said the style of the film provided a lot of interesting and “strange” moments.

Smith (sophomore-human development and family studies) said while the film sometimes felt abstract, the film committed to this specific style and did a great job of executing the themes and emotions surrounding its plot.

Elaine Meder-Wilgus, the founder and owner of Webster’s Bookstore Cafe, said via email queer and trans narratives should be included in all film festivals, and having the opportunity to see “Death and Bowling” at the Centre Film Festival gives people the chance “to see themselves in the arts and to have conversations about what inclusion really means.”

Meder-Wilgus said the festival is not only great for the inclusion of all people but also for the community as a whole. She said the festival opens doors for people to see films they may never have heard about otherwise and allows younger audiences the chance to learn more intimately from professionals.

Following the screening of “Death and Bowling,” an aftermath reception was held at Chumley’s, with Gluck and Kash in attendance to talk with audience and community members. The afterparty was held as part of an initiative to celebrate LGBTQ pride in central Pennsylvania.

Kash said what seperates “Death and Bowling” from other LGBTQ narratives is its focus on the complexities and struggles of its queer and trans characters. Kash said there is currently pressure on a lot of filmmakers to only show the positives of being trans specifically, with no room to highlight the difficulties of these characters.

Through his work, Kash said he wants to highlight stories that don’t follow mainstream tropes or portrayals of queer and trans stories. He said the current climate of queer and trans cinema has become overly saturated in love stories or “perfect” coming-of-age narratives.

“If we can’t offer something new and interesting as queer artists, and if the programmers are not programming stuff that's boundary pushing, it’s not queer,” Kash said. “I’m interested in work that is queer not because it’s 'gay'... I think we need to let go of identity politics and ask more of artists.”

