Centre County's Tempest Productions tells 'Holiday Tales' for the winter season

Tempest Productions, a nonprofit theatre company that has recently expanded to Centre County, streamed the first night of its "Holiday Tales" event Friday.

Tempest Productions member Paul Marcinkevage described Holiday Tales as “a series of holiday winter tales that Tempest Productions will be [reading live] virtually on their website and on their social media [through] Facebook.”

Marcinkevage said the company will read and record a holiday-themed tale every night between Dec. 10 and Jan. 6.

These tales come from across the world and multiple religions — ranging from fables to short stories to poetry and children’s books.

Artistic Director for Tempest Productions and curator of Holiday Tales Cynthia Stattel said she wants the readings to inspire people of all ages to read more.

“[Reading] these shorter stories, the idea is that kids [will] laugh at them, that kids would have fun with them. How do we get books back in our hands? How do we get all of us reading again for pleasure?” Stattel said. “It's kind of tough. So in this instance, doing something like this can help us just [by listening] to other words.”

The event began with a brief introduction by Stattel. Following her outline of the next three hours, the readings began promptly.

The first half of the night’s stories were geared toward younger members of the audience, with simpler stories like “The Snowy Day,” “The Christmas Parade,” “Fritz the Farting Reindeer,” “Nutcracker Night,” “Dream Snow,” “A Pirate’s Night Before Christmas,” “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” and “The Polar Express.”

The company told several stories from different countries and religions during the first half hour as well.

“My First Kwanzaa” and “Seven Spools of Thread” are two stories about Kwanzaa that were read. “Wee Robin Redbreast” and “The Mitten” are Scottish and Ukrainian stories, respectively.

After wrapping up “The Polar Express,” the stories and readings took on a more mature tone, with this part of the show aimed at all ages.

These tales included stories like “Those Winter Sundays,” “The Lightkeeper’s Box” and “A Cloak for the Moon.”

They read more stories from around the world, including “Tanooki’s Gold” from Japan, “How the Cock Got its Crown” from China and “The Sun Cow and the Thief” from India.

The final half hour of Holiday Tales featured a reading of Truman Capote’s short story “A Christmas Memory” and ended with the children’s book “Light a Candle for Peace.”

Tempest Productions member and Penn State student Elizabeth Bagley read “The Christmas Parade” and the first half of “Yes, Virginia.”

Bagley said she believes the Holiday Tales event will be a great experience for people of all ages over the coming weeks.

“It's really important for people to read to each other, even just reading aloud or reading together,” Bagley (junior-human development) said. “It's a great way to foster language in young children, [and] it's also just a fun thing for college students and for real adults to do.”

Recordings of Friday's livestream and subsequent night’s livestreams can be found on the Tempest Productions' Youtube channel through Jan. 6.

