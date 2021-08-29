On a grassy field overlooking State College’s landscape shrouded by mountain tops and Beaver Stadium illuminated by the glowing sunset, Centre County PAWS hosted its first-ever "Patio Party" on Saturday.

One hundred fifty-three supporters of the facility and volunteers gathered together for an evening filled with a catered buffet, specialty cocktails, live music from Ken Baxter and Molly Countermine, an online silent auction, raffle and playtime with adoptable kittens and puppies.

In honor of Centre County PAWS’ 40th anniversary, the organization decided to build a memorial brick patio commissioned by Landserv Inc. So far, PAWS has sold 150 bricks in the patio that people have purchased to engrave in honor of people or pets important to them.

“Once we built the patio, we decided this is such a beautiful view, so much land, and most people don't realize how much space we actually have here. So we decided we wanted to do a fundraiser out here,” Alicia Starr, the event manager said. “After the year of having no live events and everything being virtual, we really wanted to do something to celebrate everybody that has advocated, that has supported us, that has stood by us this past year.”

Starr said she and her coworkers saw the perfect opportunity to honor all of their sponsors and volunteers by hosting a celebratory in-person event outside where everybody could feel as safe as possible.

The event became a reality with donations from organizations including Big Spring Spirits, Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery, W.R. Hickey Beer Distributor and Hoag’s Catering, Starr said. Even the live music was donated by Molly Countermine and Ken Baxter.

Due to this “wonderful collaborative effort,” PAWS was able to provide an entire bar with drinks, food, tents and entertainment to its guests at no cost to the non-profit organization, Starr said.

Christine Faust — who is the director of development for Centre County PAWS — gave a speech during the event thanking the sponsors and volunteers for all of the work they do for PAWS.

“It has been a long 16 months or so, and we all had different reactions to the pandemic, but Centre County PAWS was able to make it through because we had so much wonderful community support,” Faust said. “People raised their gifts to us. People made special donations. And because you are here this evening, we're able to do the work we do, and it's because of you.”

Executive Director Lisa Bahr followed by giving a presentation with just a few examples of the many cats and dogs Centre County PAWS has saved through their funds and resources.

Even though the slide show featured photos of cats and dogs with “sad starts,” Bahr said PAWS always sees their potential, and she also showed images of the animals thriving after their rehabilitation treatment at PAWS.

Kellie Stearns and her husband Evan Stearns came to the event to show their support for PAWS, after Evan helped build the patio with his company Landserv Inc.

“My husband and I have adopted multiple dogs from PAWS. We’ve actually fostered multiple times — and failed. Fortunately, we adopted the dogs because we were too attached. So we have always been drawn,” Kellie said. “I volunteered here for a little while, while I was in college, and we've just always wanted to support PAWS and have continued to do so for as many years and whatever avenues we can. This was just another one of those opportunities.”

Many families and friends came to the Patio Party together to support PAWS and have fun at an in-person event for the first time in a long time.

Mother and daughter Melinda Ampthor and Claire Ampthor are self-declared “animal lovers” who said they came out to the event to see puppies and enjoy a feel-good event filled with community spirit in spite of the pandemic.

With the combination of the donations, in-person event, online silent auction and online raffle — which includes a trip to Mexico — PAWS hopes to raise $50,000 with its Patio Party.

“I'm very, very thankful for all the hard work that Centre County PAWS does for all the animals in this area and the surrounding areas,” Starr said. “We are a completely no-kill shelter, and every pet that is here is so well taken care of. It's inspiring to be here every day.”

