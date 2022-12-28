The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts' annual New Year's Eve celebration, First Night State College, will be held on Dec. 31.

This festival will feature a variety of family-friendly events in downtown State College, including musical performances, a 5K "Resolution Run," carriage rides, arts and crafts workshops, a trivia game and more.

The community celebration will also bring back the PNC Bank Ice Slide at Sidney Friedman Park alongside live outdoor ice carving and ice sculpture displays.

This year, First Night State College will present three variety acts, including comedian Robert Mac, comedian and juggler Michael Rosman and magician Alan Sands.

A $10 First Night State College button allows admission to all indoor performances.

More information on First Night State College, as well as the full lineup of performances and events, can be found on its website.

