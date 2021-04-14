Tony Award-winning choreographer and "innovative dance artist" Bill T. Jones will be featured in the next "Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso” live conversation, according to a press release from Penn State's Center for the Performing Arts.

The free Zoom event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28.

During the virtual conference, which will also feature Janet Wong, questions will be taken via the chat feature by real-time audience members.

Jones is New York Live Arts' artistic director and his "body of work is experience-driven, including works inspired by his interracial gay relationship, reaction to being diagnosed HIV-positive and digressions on social issues," according to the release.

Jones co-founded the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company in 1982 and has choreographed more than 100 works for the company. He is also credited for working with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Axis Dance Company.

He won a Tony Award in 2007 for his choreography in Broadway's “Spring Awakening" and co-created, directed and choreographed “Fela!,” which won three Tonys in 2010.

Wong is the New York City dance theater venue’s associate artistic director. She also leads performance and humanities programming alongside Jones at New York Live Arts.

Wong has worked with the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company since 1996.

The program is part of the CPA's “Up Close and Virtual” series for the 2020–21 season.

For more information on “Meeting the Moment,” click here. Also, click here for more information and upcoming events in the “Up Close and Virtual” season events.

