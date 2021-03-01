The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State will feature The Broadway Cast Reunion Series of “The Lion King” at 8 p.m March 10.

The virtual event is free and will be available here.

According to the center, the event is presented by LML Music Presents, with New York City-area musical theater performers Lee Lessack and Robert Bannon hosting the discussion.

The discussion is part of CPA’s “Up Close and Virtual" season.

The live event will feature cast members from the original Broadway production, including Heather Headley, Max Casella, Tom Alan Robbins and Geoff Hole. Bradley Gibson, who currently plays Simba, will also be in attendance.

The event will be available to watch until 11:59 p.m. on March 14.

