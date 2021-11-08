Center for the Performing Arts spring events tickets to go on sale Nov. 18

The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State announced it will sell tickets for its spring 2022 lineup of events starting Nov. 18 at noon.

Seating will be made hybrid, allowing for some guests to arrive in person while others attend over an "Up Close and Virtual" program.

Tickets will be available to purchase by calling 814-863-0225, at the Eisenhower Auditorium from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays or online.

The events are scheduled as follows:

On Jan. 26, California's Calidore String Quartet will play in the Penn State School of Music's Recital Hall. This event will also be available through a live stream.

Calidore will also perform their works in a Classical Coffeehouse on Jan. 27 in person at Hintz Family Alumni Center's Robb Hall.

On Feb. 11, "What Problem?" — a dance performance exploring the issues of race — will be performed at the Eisenhower Auditorium by the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company.

From Feb. 14 to 18, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will present it's "Front Row: National" concert series, featuring the pianist Gilbert Kalish. This event is apart of the "Up Close and Virtual" program.

From Feb. 21 to 25, Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra will be performing southern gospel and jazz-themed music. This event will only be available virtually as part of the "Up Close and Virtual" program.

On March 3, the tour of the Broadway musical "Waitress" will perform at the Eisenhower Auditorium.

From March 14 to 18, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will present an episode of it's "Front Row: National" concert series. This episode is titled "Winds from Different Lands" and will only be available virtually.

On March 23, Mwenso and The Shakes will host “Hope-Resist-Heal: A Celebration of Black Joy” at the Eisenhower Auditorium.

On March 31, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will perform “Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration" at the Eisenhower Auditorium.

On April 7, artists from the film “Small Island Big Song: An Oceanic Timeline” will perform live at the Eisenhower Auditorium. "Small Island Big Song: An Oceanic Timeline" is a collective of Indian and Pacific Ocean-based artists who use music to talk about their culture and climate change.

On April 14 the tour of the broadway musical "Hairspray" will perform at the Eisenhower Auditorium.

