This year, the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State is launching a three-year festival of events with the goal of promoting the work of Black performing artists.

The Fierce Urgency Festival, named after a 1967 quote by Martin Luther King, Jr., was conceived in summer 2020 in response to the killing of George Floyd, according to Amy Vashaw, the center’s director of audience and program development.

Vashaw said the Fierce Urgency Festival presents an opportunity for students to “become global citizens.”

“At a predominantly white institution in the middle of Pennsylvania, it’s important to show everybody the diversity of people that make up this earth,” Vashaw said.

Michael Mwenso is a cross-genre artist and leader of the music group Mwenso and the Shakes. Throughout 2020, Mwenso and his creative partner Jono Gasparro worked closely with CPA to create the Fierce Urgency Festival.

The three-year partnership, according to Mwenso, has a multifaceted goal of creating a better experience to teach and experience Black music, to help promote anti-racism and to “heal the world through Black art.”

According to Mwenso, the festival is “curated and tailor-made to changing the experience of Black art and Black music.”

The festival will host many artists fans of the center might be familiar with, including Detroit-based Black and Latinx orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi, contemporary dancer Bill T. Jones and trombonist and producer Delfeayo Marsalis, according to the center’s website. Fierce Urgency also features multiple performances by Mwenso and the Shakes.

Conversations with many of these performing artists — led by Mwenso and titled “Meeting the Moment with Michael Mwenso” — are another facet of Fierce Urgency.

Mwenso said these interviews allow him to talk with other Black creators about themes such as Afro-futurism and protest. Interviewees have included Samantha Speis of dance company Urban Bush Women and Anthony McGill, principal Clarinetist for the New York Philharmonic.

Later in the season, CPA will host a chamber music concert featuring McGill.

According to Vashaw, “Meeting the Moment” is the “cornerstone” of the festival.

“[Mwenso] comes at this idea of social justice as an act of joy,” Vashaw said.

Currently, Mwenso said the Fierce Urgency Festival is entirely online due to coronavirus restrictions. Despite the challenges that come with the online format, however, he said holding the festival virtually has its upsides.

“This has allowed us to engage people in what we’re doing months before we even get there,” Mwenso said. “It’s actually added some deeper creativity to it.”

According to B. Stephen Carpenter II, dean of the College of Arts and Architecture, the Fierce Urgency Festival is “specifically grounded” in the current climate of racial injustice.

“It’s taking an active and proactive stance to resist racism and social injustice and to make more visible the work of performing artists of color,” Carpenter said.

Additionally, Carpenter said the festival has the ability to approach serious issues and ideas through different art forms.

“If viewers can step up to the level of seriousness of the artworks, people might shift their own practices,” Carpenter said. “It might open new ways of thinking.”

To Mwenso, the Fierce Urgency Festival has the ability to “change the world.”

“This is how we’re gonna recraft programming in performing arts centers and change the way we heal people,” Mwenso said. “We’re in this special time now where we can take the power back and lead the change, like artists have always done.”