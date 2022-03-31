The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State is offering mini grants for “The Reflection Project: Looking at Who WE ARE,” for Penn State faculty members to submit proposals to increase curricular art-based engagement.

The project is funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Proposal applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 25, and can be accessed here.

Awards will be announced April 29, according to a CPA release.

The performance highlighted for the fall is the multimedia opera “A Marvelous Order,” a contemporary opera that tells the story of New York City master builder Robert Moses and academic and activist Jane Jacobs, the release said.

CPA is accepting proposals for as much as $2,000 to fund the activities related to the sponsored performance during the fall 2023 semester, including tickets to the performance, transportation, materials and stipends.

This project also allows faculty to bring classes to performances, invite guest speakers to campus and travel for research, according to the release.

Members of the creative team of “A Marvelous Order” will be on campus for two weeks before the world premiere at Penn State and will be available for in-class engagements pending production schedules, the release said.

