Sphinx Virtuosi
Courtesy of Brian Hatton

The Center for the Performing Arts will host classical music ensemble Sphinx Virtuosi for a virtual event at 7:30 p.m. on March 3.

The free event titled “This is America” will be available here.

Sphinx Virtuosi features 18 African American and Latino musicians. According to the center, the event “emphasizes [the group’s] commitment to social impact.”

A recording of the event will be available to stream until 7:30 p.m. March 10.

