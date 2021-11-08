Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State spring events tickets to go on sale

The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State announced it will sell tickets for its spring 2022 lineup of events starting at noon Nov. 18.

The season will be hybrid, with a mix of in-person only performances and free "Up Close and Virtual" programs.

Tickets will be available to purchase by calling 814-863-0225, at Eisenhower Auditorium from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays or online.

The in-person and virtual events are scheduled as follows:

On Jan. 26, California's Calidore String Quartet will play in the Penn State School of Music's Recital Hall. This event will also be available through a livestream, as it's the only event of the spring season offered both in person and online.

Calidore will also perform its works in a Classical Coffeehouse on Jan. 27 in person at Hintz Family Alumni Center's Robb Hall.

On Feb. 11, "What Problem?" — a dance performance exploring the issues of race — will be performed at Eisenhower Auditorium by the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company.

From Feb. 14 to 18, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will present its "Front Row: National" concert series, featuring the pianist Gilbert Kalish. This event is apart of the "Up Close and Virtual" program, so the performance will be available for streaming during this time.

From Feb. 21 to 25, Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra will perform southern gospel and jazz-themed music. This event will only be available virtually as part of the "Up Close and Virtual" program.

On March 3, the tour of the Broadway musical "Waitress" will perform at Eisenhower Auditorium.

From March 14 to 18, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will present an episode of its "Front Row: National" concert series. This episode is titled "Winds from Different Lands" and will only be available virtually.

On March 23, Mwenso and The Shakes will host “Hope-Resist-Heal: A Celebration of Black Joy” at Eisenhower Auditorium.

On March 31, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will perform “Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration" at Eisenhower Auditorium.

On April 7, artists from the film “Small Island Big Song: An Oceanic Timeline” will perform live at Eisenhower Auditorium. "Small Island Big Song: An Oceanic Timeline" is a collective of Indian and Pacific Ocean-based artists who use music to talk about their culture and climate change.

On April 14, the tour of the broadway musical "Hairspray" will perform at the Eisenhower Auditorium.

