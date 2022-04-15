Theatergoers waited in line outside of Eisenhower Auditorium to see the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State host a production of Broadway’s musical comedy “Hairspray,” with a nearly full audience Thursday evening.

The show’s 1960s dance music roamed through the aisles.

“Hairspray” depicts life in the '60s, where main character Tracy Turnblad, played by Niki Metcalf, auditions for a spot on The Corny Collins Show. Though Turnblad doesn't look like the other dancers, she gets the role by dancing for Corny Collins at the school dance.

As the play progresses, Turnblad campaigns for inclusivity in the Corny Collins show, but producer Velma Von Tussle has other ideas.

Penn State student Tim Eimer said when he heard “Hairspray” was coming, he was very excited.

“['Hairspray'] is fantastic, just beautiful,” Eimer (junior-telecommunication) said.

The production breaks stereotypes and brings audiences a taste of life in the 1960s with songs such as “Welcome to the '60s,” “You Can’t Stop the Beat” and “Good Morning Baltimore.”

When the show ended, the company got a standing ovation from the audience.

Another Penn State student, Grace Mahoney, said she loved the dance numbers.

“I think it’s awesome that they can dance around like that,” Mahoney (junior-kinesiology) said.

Holly Winfield, of Lemont, said she came to the show because it seemed interesting, and it turned out to be “energetic.”

“They’ve got a lot of the same issues that we’re dealing with today that were being dealt with in the 1960s,” Heather Winfield, Holly’s mother, said. “I think it’s very relevant.”

