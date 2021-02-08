The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State named Sita Frederick as its new director. Frederick is succeeding George Trudeau, who retired at the end of 2020.

Frederick’s position will go into effect on March 15.

According to the center, Frederick is “an arts administrator, educator and artistic director with diverse experience leading creative and cultural initiatives at the national and local level.”

Penn State President Eric Barron said he is “pleased that [Frederick] will be bringing her vision for engagement and education to the programming.”

Frederick said she is looking forward to “developing a collaborative vision and strategy that resonates with our global and local communities and contributes to transformative change.”

