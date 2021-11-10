Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State seeks concepts for integrative courses featuring Black artists

The Center for the Performing Arts announced it is seeking short concept papers from Penn State faculty for interdomain general-education courses centered around Black and African-American artists.

Connected through the theme of “Hope-Resist-Heal: Creating Change Through the Performing Arts," faculty are asked to develop ideas for courses that combine art with another one of the knowledge domains, with the goal of promoting inclusion for students by exploring different topics through a Black perspective.

This project is funded by the university’s Equal Opportunity Planning Committee. Director Sita Frederick said how this initiative is a step to create a more equitable and creative learning community.

The program hopes to build on the “We Are” mentality at Penn State, moving it from a one-dimensional statement to an examination of who we are and how we fit in the Penn State community and world at large, all while elevating Black voices and culture.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 10. All information concerning submission instructions can be found online.

Faculty members are encouraged to create a summary of the proposed course for review by the program’s academic team. To submit a course or for more information, contact Cheri Jehu at clj5350@psu.edu.

