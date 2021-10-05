The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State announced Tuesday it is offering Penn State faculty members the opportunity to submit proposals for grants that will increase “arts-based engagement” in classrooms.

The mini grants are a part of “The Reflection Project: Looking at Who WE ARE” funded by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, according to a CPA release.

“The Reflection Project” is accepting proposals for as much as $2,000, and applications online are due no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The awards will be announced Nov. 12, the release said.

These grants will provide opportunities for faculty to integrate the arts into their existing curricula. According to the release, the goal is to engage students more in the arts and introduce varying perspectives to them.

The grants can also fund things related to Mellon Foundation-sponsored performances — including tickets for performances, transportation to commonwealth campus and research locations, classroom materials and visits from guest speakers, the release said.

