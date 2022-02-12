Wearing all black, Bill T. Jones sauntered and swayed across Eisenhower Auditorium’s silent stage before performers and Centre County community members joined him to promote a new perspective on belonging, isolation and political power.

As a part of the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State's Fierce Urgency Festival, the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company performed its presentation "What Problem?" on Friday evening.

Artistic Director and Choreographer Bill T. Jones “[explored] the tension between belonging to a community and feelings of isolation” during times of political conflict, according to CPA’s website.

The 2022 theme of the festival is "Hope-Resist-Heal," the website said.

“Even Blackness has its brilliancy,” Jones said during the performance.

Using pieces of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech while referencing Herman Melville’s "Moby-Dick," Jones said he was attempting to create an individually interpretative piece.

Jones said his presentations differed from the stereotypical “dance culture” as he wanted to create “a body-based investigation of art-making” in Time.

Throughout the 90-minute performance, company performers dressed in various shades of red, white, blue and black danced across the stage, creating scenes to follow Jones’ narration.

Jones repeatedly questioned whether the audience remembers the hardships Pip from “Moby-Dick" experienced.

“I don’t remember,” Jones said. “You don’t remember. They don’t remember. We don’t remember.”

Four vocalists sat in front of the stage in all red, interluding the dancers with raps, hymns and other songs.

“How’s it feel to be a problem?” one vocalist said. “How did it feel to be a problem? Remember the… loneliness?”

During the performance, Jones discussed a human’s comfort and reliance on man-made objects, referring to characters in "Moby-Dick" wanting to stay on the ship.

Near the end of the performance, 27 community members joined Jones and the company’s performers on stage.

“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God’s children,” Jones said during the show.

The performers — of all shapes, sizes, genders, races and ages — danced together.

At the end, the performers lined up on both sides of the stage and placed two microphones in the center.

Each person on stage went up to the microphones to say a statement to follow the phrase “I know.”

“I know what it feels like to put my finger down my throat,” one performer said.

“I know what it’s like to feel emptiness instead of pain,” another said.

“I know my Blackness makes you see me as a threat,” another performer said.

“I know my parents did the best they could,” another said.

“I know joy and happiness is fleeting,” another said.

When the performers finished, Jones said they were “saying their peace.”

"What Problem?" is allegedly based off of W. E. B. Du Bois’ statement which read “the problem of the color line,” according to CPA.

Jones explained that the performance is adapted from a larger one of his works known as "Deep Blue Sea," Jones said.

At the end of the performance, the cast held a talkback for questions.

During the talkback, Jones said he has a “callus on [his] heart” with seeing the state of society when he created "Deep Blue Sea."

For some of the involved community members like Charles Dumas, their involvement in the presentation helped reveal a new perspective.

“Our community is damaged,” Dumas said. “This experience helps us learn each other.”

Audience member Ted Rosenblum said he wasn’t planning on coming to the show until his friend gave him a ticket — something he is “beyond grateful” for.

After the performance, Rosenblum said the presentation was a “fiery piece of political art that’s unafraid to be ambiguous, abstract and contradictory.”

After an audience member expressed confusion toward certain aspects of the performance, Jones said the art in the piece is meant to be “abstract.”

“Storytelling is a phony consolation,” Jones said during the talkback. “Give yourself permission to create your own meaning.”

The performers agreed with Jones that the abstract work allows each individual to develop whatever meaning they need.

“[Jones] always talks about trying to make order of the chaos,” performer Shane Larson said. “Abstraction is a way to try and find it.”

