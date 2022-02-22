On Tuesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m, The Center for Performing Arts at Penn State will host an online island nation dance workshop led by Small Island Big Song.

Small Island Big Song is a musical collective that has documented music from over 100 artists from island nations around the world. This workshop is the first in a series of Penn State events featuring artists from the collective.

Dance pieces covered at the workshop include Sega dance and music from Mauritius as well as a warrior chant and dance from Taiwan.

The event will be livestreamed, and a recording of the event will also be available for on-demand streaming between March 14 and March 18.

The event is free for anyone interested, but registration is required to attend. More information about the workshop and registration details are available on CPA’s website.

