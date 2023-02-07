After almost a year of pain and agony, the one and only “The Chronic” by Dr. Dre has been added back to streaming platforms.

The reason for its removal in the first place was Snoop Dogg’s acquisition of Death Row Records, under which “The Chronic” was recorded.

Along with “The Chronic,” other famous Death Row Records releases such as “Doggystyle” and “Dogg Food” were taken off streaming services.

In April 2022, it was then announced that Death Row would have its own streaming service that would charge users a high price just to listen to Death Row’s releases, except for those by 2Pac.

Thankfully, “The Chronic” escaped this fate, with Dr. Dre regaining the rights to his magnum opus.

However, it still pains me that “Doggystyle” is missing, and it could be for a long time.

I miss the glorious bass of “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?),” but that’s enough on that topic.

This blog is a celebration. It’s about time I got to feast my ears on some G-funk, and I would highly recommend everyone do the same.

Sometimes it might feel like I throw the phrase “best of all time” around a lot.

Even though it might feel like that, I can assure you it’s a phrase I don’t use to describe just anything. So, when I tell you that “The Chronic” is one of the greatest albums in all of music, that’s very high praise.

And that doesn’t just mean it’s really good; it means it’s one of the best series of sounds I’ve ever heard.

When a young high school freshman Alex heard this for the first time, his mind was absolutely blown.

I mean, where do I even start with this album? It genuinely doesn’t get better than this.

As a listening experience, “The Chronic” is unparalleled.

The intro, “The Chronic (Intro),” sets the tone for the entire project — a striking combination of “gangster rap,” satire, social consciousness, humor and head-bobbing bass and funk.

This is then followed by easily one of the top five diss tracks of all time: “F— Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’).”

The Parliament and George Clinton samples perfectly complement Snoop Dogg’s innovative laid-back, yet unequivocally hard delivery.

The intros, outros and skits all add incredible character as well and make the album an experience to listen to.

I could probably go through the entire album track by track and break down why each and every one is impeccable in its own way, but that would eventually get repetitive.

Instead, I'll steer the conversation in a different direction.

There are few projects that represent a time and a place as well as “The Chronic” does.

It defined what the sound of the West Coast was and also propelled it and all those involved in its production to super stardom.

Its influence can be seen in a multitude of artists' music today, notably Schoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar, YG and Nipsey Hussle.

It forever changed what the sound of hip-hop would be, providing a more funk-based, laid-back, celebratory vibe to California.

Immediately it jump started the careers of Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, Kurupt and Nate Dogg and forged Death Row Records into the premier provider of hip-hop music in the entirety of the U.S.

Just thinking about the immediate effects the album had on the music industry makes you wonder what the world would look like if “The Chronic” had never been released.

It’s glaringly obvious that the world of rap in particular would be drastically different.

Would we have gotten 2Pac’s masterpiece “All Eyez on Me” if Dr. Dre hadn’t released it?

Would Suge Knight have paid 2Pac’s bail to sign him to Death Row? If not, would he still be alive?

“California Love” would have most likely not been made, thus not providing inspiration for a young Lamar to rap.

This is only scratching the surface. Hip-hop and music at large wouldn’t be what it is today without this seminal release.

Lyrically, it expanded on the lane that N.W.A had already been paving, popularizing “gangster rap” even further and bringing it international exposure and acclaim.

Musically, it changed the way people sampled, as well as the songs they chose to sample.

Prior to this record, it wasn’t common to sample the Parliament and Funkadelic records that were popular on the West Coast.

With this release, G-funk went mainstream, and this sound went on to influence the entirety of hip-hop.

Culturally, it was an influence unparalleled, and it still is — forever altering the scape of the world as we know it.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT