Summer is the time to not only enjoy the sun and friends, but also to explore and tune into some new music.

Despite the novelty of some of these songs, many have already become unofficial summer classics. These are the best songs released so far this season, according to me — a music and summer enthusiast.

“Glimpse of Us” by Joji

Japanese American Lo-fi artist Joji had a very clean transition from a former Youtube persona to a now recognized singer leading the alternative charts on Billboard.

With the release of his first single since 2020, Joji shows vulnerability and an ability to write a catchy yet heartbreaking song. This song, despite being extremely devastating, has managed to become a staple piece on summer playlists.

“Hasta Los Dientes” by Camila Cabello and Maria Becerra

Latin pop singer Camila Cabello teamed up with Argentine singer María Becerra for the main single from her latest album “Familia.”

A song about being haunted by the romantic past of a partner, “Hasta Los Dientes” is both catchy and upbeat with a mixture of Latin pop and Cuban-Mexican music — signature in Cabello’s sound.

“BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé

The latest song by pop and R&B icon Beyoncé explores new genres and audiences with “BREAK MY SOUL,” a house track produced by the same producers who aided in the making of “Single Ladies.”

This upbeat song is one of the many belonging to the new wave of house tracks released this summer.

“Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

One of the main singles off of the summer album “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Puerto Rican reggaeton and trap artist Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó” feels like an entire experience by combining merengue, Latin pop and dembow — a Dominican music genre.

With his signature use of bass and autotune, this song has in a short time become an iconic piece in summer playlists and the artist’s discography.

“BIZCOCHITO” by ROSALÍA

The unique and upbeat song by Spanish sensation ROSALÍA is one of the offerings from her new album “MOTOMAMI.”

With inspirations from reggaeton, hip-hop and even an interpolation of Busta Rhymes' 1997 song “Dangerous,” ROSALÍA was able to craft a tune with creative instrumentation and clever lyrics. “BIZCOCHITO,” which is a type of cake, is both an empowering song and one to dance to on a summer day.

“Betty (Get Money)” by Yung Gravy

Songs that don't take themselves too seriously but manage to be catchy and enjoyable are what Yung Gravy has learned to master.

With his latest summer single, “Betty (Get Money),” the American rapper combines both the classic and bittersweet instrumentation of “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley with his deep voice and comedic lyrics — which resulted in a staple song for a summer playlist.

“Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny

Singing about the fantasy of being on a beach in Cancún drinking a Moscow mule, Bad Bunny yet again makes it into the list of best songs released in the summer so far.

Unofficially proclaimed as the “hit of the summer” by Latinos around the world, the combination of the upbeat and colorful instrumentation with the artist’s voice resulted in a song with repeat value for the entire season.

