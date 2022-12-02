The Bryce Jordan Center announced Friday that Casting Crowns will bring its "The Healer Tour" to Penn State April 7.

The Grammy winning, Christian contemporary rock band is returning to BJC after performing Nov. 20, 2019 on its "Only Jesus" Tour. It will bring special guests We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller, according to the BJC.

Presale ticket purchases start Dec. 7 and public tickets will go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster, according to the BJC.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Country artist Kenny Chesney to kick off 2023 tour in State College Country superstar Kenny Chesney will kick off his I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini on Ma…