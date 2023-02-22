From the second I saw the album cover for Caroline Polachek’s “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You,” I knew the record would be a masterpiece.

Just like the artwork, every song on the album transports you to the sandy paradise Polachek crawls toward to escape the busy, mundane subway she’s currently in.

Every track, both individually and collectively, builds the album’s realized theme of passion to create a spectacle of genius through experimental production, flawless vocals and down-to-earth lyrics.

Her work is thoughtful and artistic in a way music these days rarely is — retaining the never-ending passion and campiness that make pop music so excellent while aiming beyond chart hits to create something more meaningful.

There are many interesting sounds in this album, from Spanish guitar in “Sunset” to tropical wildlife noises in “Crude Drawing of an Angel” and bagpipes in “Blood and Butter.”

On “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You,” these elements all combine to create an expertly crafted and artistically elevated work that’s inspiringly beautiful.

“Welcome to My Island” is an excellent album opener that pairs Polachek’s otherworldly, non-lyrical vocals with self-aware spoken lyrics to transport the listener to the warm, sunny and hopeful island of the record.

It’s also the first of five tracks that Polachek released before the album’s official release last week. The strength of her artistic vision to release these songs as individual pieces years before releasing the puzzle they all fit into amazes me.

The second track, “Pretty in Possible,” has an addictive melody reminiscent of walking down the city street in the summer and feeling effortlessly cool.

“Bunny Is a Rider,” released in 2021, is also an amazing song, but on an album brimming with unique and unified songs, it’s not a standout to me.

Don’t skip it if you listen to the album, though. This record is the definition of a no-skip album.

The next track, “Sunset,” is another previously released song and showcases Polachek’s extremely talented siren voice soaring above European folk-inspired instrumentals.

Although it’s been out for several months, I know I won’t be able to fully experience the beauty of this song until the weather warms up and I can listen to it at night on a beach.

In “Crude Drawing of an Angel,” Polachek’s beautiful voice again enhances the sensual lyrics, while the subtle tropical animal noises and natural percussion create an irresistible sound.

“I Believe” is one of my favorites on the album because of its powerful vocals and unwavering affirmation of “I don’t know, but I believe” throughout the chorus.

The melody and rhythm create a momentum that moves the song ever forward, even as the chords dance around a comfortable structure.

The percussion of “Fly to You” gives the song a hyperpop feel, which is a superior match for featured artists Grimes and Dido.

The first 20 minutes of the album feature exclusively Polachek’s vocals, so Grimes’ voice on this iridescent track surprises you.

“Blood and Butter” reminds me of the joy I felt the first time I listened to “Solar Power” by Lorde. It’s just fun, and it begs to be listened to on a bright June day.

“Hopedrunk Everasking” is the slowest song on the record, and its gentle and intentional delivery almost reminds me of what I used to sing in my high school chamber choir.

But that doesn’t mean it’s bad or out of place on the album. Rather, Polachek has found a way to incorporate a transcendent choral sound into a pop album without causing listeners to question her choice for even a second.

“Butterfly Net” marries the previous track’s softness by using a more acoustic sound to break away from the electronic noises to create something like a midcentury English folktale about fairies.

“Smoke,” a song about the feeling of downplaying your emotions and experiences, reminds me of the track “Caroline Shut Up” from Polachek’s debut album.

However, the track is reimagined with a better sound and more compelling lyrics to find its place on the artist’s island along with the rest of the masterpiece.

“Billions,” the album’s closing track, is my least favorite of the 12 songs. Although I’ve listened to it occasionally since its release in February 2022, it’s sonically the least cohesive with the album sound.

However, I don’t think it detracts from the record’s overall success, and it’s a lyrical match that complements the other songs well.

The lyrics are never the focus of most songs, but they’re certainly not an afterthought, either. They’re perfectly understated to elevate the overall sound and highlight Polachek’s vocal capabilities.

The production of “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You” is fantastic without a doubt, but I’m most impressed by Polachek’s ability to sing with absolute seriousness about emotions and experiences — from desire to daydreaming — that are all too often belittled outside the realm of radio pop.

Her genre-bending, groundbreaking work finds the respect it deserves through the elevated alternative, art-pop sound that defines “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You.”

