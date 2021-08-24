Mike Domitrz took the stage in the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall on the first day of classes Monday ready to dismantle any stereotypes or cliches students thought they knew about boundaries, intimacy and relationships.

Domitrz travels across the country speaking at college campuses about intimacy, boundaries and relationships in his one-person interactive show “Can I Kiss You?”

Breaking the ice immediately, Domitrz asked the audience if someone could demonstrate “the look” a person gives another person when they want to get intimate. Elyse Crawford (senior-community, environment and development) went on stage and gave the spotlight her “look” while everyone laughed together at the silliness.

Domitrz went on to explain there is no such thing as one “look," and everyone has a different way of communicating through body language. He said this is why it is so important for people to simply just ask each other what they want.

Asking “Can I kiss you?” does not ruin the mood, Domitrz said, it makes intimacy so much better, he said.

Between jokes and skits showing just how awkward sexual relationships and dating can be, Domitrz taught the audience asking for consent only makes these situations less awkward and uncomfortable than they already are.

Domitrz is the youngest in a family of four — with three older sisters he said he has looked up to his entire life. In 1989, while Domitrz was in college he said he got a phone call from his mom saying his older sister was raped.

Ever since witnessing the strength and courage his sister exhibited as a survivor, Domitrz said he knew he needed to do something to prevent sexual violence from happening to others as much as he could.

Now as the founder of The Center for Respect and a known public speaker, Domitrz said he tries to teach people consent is the bare minimum for a good sexual experience.

Charmaine Wood liked the “engaging” program and the amount of audience participation involved.

“He put a real emphasis on making sure the audience was comfortable, which I think is kind of necessary to deal with such a heavy topic,” Wood (junior-psychology) said.

Domitrz even asked an audience member to come up to the stage and ask the audience the question, “Can I kiss you?” to show its simplicity. After tons of giggling, he asked the audience if it felt awkward to be asked, and everyone said “No."

Through his presentation, he said respect, attraction, knowledge, trust, safety, mutuality and oral communication are the stairway to “mutually amazing consensual sex,” which he said people should be striving for.

Jenna Meleedy said she was excited to hear Domitrz talk about sex so openly after coming from a high school where the administration would “heavily censor” the topic.

“Hearing him talk so openly about consent and about relationships in general and how it doesn't have to be awkward — I can be sitting next to a complete stranger, which is what I did, and be laughing along with him about this — it was so shocking to me,” Meleedy (freshman-media studies) said. “So I'm going to take away that it's okay to talk about sex with [all] people.”

Destigmatizing talking about sex can help people form better relationships with each other and reduce sexual violence, Domitrz said. Asking “Can I kiss you?” can completely change the trajectory of a conversation by keeping people out of danger and making the interaction more clear for everyone involved, he said.

At the end of the show, Domitrz showed a photo of his sister — thriving with a husband and family of her own. He said he wanted to demonstrate to the audience how strong and powerful survivors are and how life does not end after assault.

Domitrz asked each person in the audience to call three people they care about and say, “If anyone ever has or ever does sexually touch you against your will or without your consent, I am always going to be here for you. Always.”

Practicing consent and outwardly supporting survivors will help raise awareness about sexual violence and prevent it from happening again, Domitrz said.

In an interview after the show, Domitrz said the most meaningful part of his job is the impact he makes on others.

“It's the students' impact on their lives without a doubt, whether it's survivors sharing powerful stories with me of how they found their own strength and courage, whether it's students saying ‘Wow, asking changed my life, like my own relationships.’ I've had people meet at the show and get married,” Domitrz said. “So we've heard powerful stories, we've had people change their degrees and their majors after leaving the room because of what they wanted to do.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT