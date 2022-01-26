After canceling a Penn State show due to the coronavirus in 2020, Calidore String Quartet played a passionate in-person performance at Recital Hall on Wednesday evening.

The quartet is made up of violinists Jeffrey Myers and Ryan Meehan, violist Jeremy Berry and cellist Estelle Choi.

The musicians started with Beethoven’s piece titled “String Quartet No. 11 in F minor, Op. 95, Serioso,” which audience member Gray Rosario said “was really whimsical.”

“It seemed really out of [Beethoven’s] traditionally known style,” Rosario (junior-music) said. “There was a sense of mystery, I really liked it.”

“Breathing Statues,” composed by Anna Clyne, was the second song the quartet played. The song integrates fragments of Beethoven’s other quartet pieces.

“It reminded me of [Beethoven’s] later style,” Rosario said about the piece. Rosario also said they think Clyne did a great job of capturing the unique quirks of Beethoven.

Rosario additionally said they thought the performance was energetic and inspiring.

The quartet ended the show with Beethoven’s “Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 130/133.”

Berry, of Calidore String Quartet, said he thinks it's amazing to bring an audience “any program that has Beethoven Op. 130.”

Berry continued and said the performance can sound like Beethoven was written more recently to some people in the audience.

“It’s modern, it’s contemporary, it’s forward looking, but it’s just a statement of how crazy Beethoven is,” Berry said.

"Grosse Fuge," Beethoven’s finale of the quartet, is what Berry called, “the most incredible, chaotic insanity.”

Berry said he absolutely loves to see how an audience will react to "Grosse Fuge" because it's “nutty.”

He went on to say the entire experience of the music is that people react differently to the music.

“Everybody brings their own joys and sorrows and baggage or different emotions to sit in the chair and listen,” Berry said.

Audience member Mark Grummun said he thought "there were times when it brought out a lot of different emotions.”

Grummun additionally said the final piece was extremely beautiful and sad.

“I think there were waves to it,” audience member Jenny Rank said. “There was really high energy and excitement, and [the music] went down to those more emotional points.”

