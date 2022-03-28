If you’ve seen a gorilla running around on campus and wondered if you’ve finally gone mad, here’s the confirmation you need: A gorilla named Buzz has taken over the social scene at Penn State.

The gorilla costume itself started out as an out-of-the-box Halloween costume for a Penn Stater, but it quickly catapulted into the birth of Buzz.

“That first night was just him kind of having fun on Halloween, but then after that, we had gotten together and we were like ‘Wow, that was incredible… Maybe we can make something out of it,’” Stephen Torres, a member of Buzz’s public relations team, said.

With photographers and videographers in his friend group, Buzz developed a PR team to help him create content on his social media accounts.

Derek Cappadoccia, Buzz’s main handler, said there are roughly five main people who are part of Buzz’s PR team. However there have been up to 15 people who have been included in the team’s group chat, Torres (senior-kinesiology) said.

Buzz has been seen all over campus, ranging from downtown to random apartment parties.

During THON Weekend, Buzz even made an appearance at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Torres said that during the final two hours of THON, Buzz wanted to see if he could get the costume inside. He simply approached the gate, took off parts of his suit and said, “Please just let me in.”

After asking a THON captain and a BJC employee, Buzz was allowed into THON.

“He definitely wants to do more stuff like that, like more Penn State stuff,” Torres said.

One of the ideas Buzz’s team has in mind is to get Buzz at tailgates during the football season. Another potential idea is for Buzz to meet the Nittany Lion.

“NskO!, x c cbxbxbdbsja,” Buzz said via email.

Cappadoccia (senior-electrical engineering) translated Buzz’s gorilla-talk, saying, “A few ideas we have for the future include more PSU-centered things like the Willard Preacher and Creamery.”

Even with these long-term plans in place, Cappadoccia said being “spontaneous” is part of how they operate their hours dedicated toward Buzz.

“Buzz will show up to my apartment with a garbage bag [with the gorilla suit inside] and say ‘Alright, we’re going out,’ and then he’ll change into his suit,” Cappadoccia said.

Buzz said he’ll go out in costume “once or twice every couple of weeks.”

“It’s just funny to see reactions to the gorilla,” Jack Graham said, one of the videographers for Buzz’s social media accounts.

During one of Buzz’s outings downtown, a basketball coach yelled across the street for Buzz to stop and proceeded to wave a “monsoon of screaming children” across the street to meet him, Graham (junior-film production) said.

Although many people are excited to meet Buzz, he said “sometimes there are people that are genuinely afraid of the suit, which I find pretty funny.”

When people approach Buzz, they sometimes get “starstruck” upon meeting him, Cappadoccia said. But overall, people are usually very welcoming and want to take photos with him.

Cappadoccia helps Buzz with communicating to his fans, sometimes joking, “Don’t be scared of him, he doesn’t bite that hard.”

Aside from Cappadoccia’s help, Buzz “does a very good job of being expressive without talking,” Cappadoccia said. Some ways in which Buzz is expressive is through jumping around and waving at people.

“It is very funny, and I laugh,” Buzz said about why he decided to play this role. “The ultimate goal is to just have fun every time I go out.”

Cappadoccia said showing off Buzz the gorilla is a “reason people kind of smile.”

“The interactions we have with people is probably what keeps us going the most, just because of how happy it makes other people,” Cappadoccia said. “It’s kind of a cool, unique experience only Penn State has.”

Buzz and his PR team have decided to preserve Buzz’s true identity, which led to the decision to complete Buzz’s interview via email.

“I’ve had friends of mine that didn’t know it was me and didn’t believe me when I told them,” Buzz said.

For students who would like to meet Buzz and invite him over to a party at Penn State, Cappadoccia the handler said “he is available for parties,” and people can reach Buzz by direct messaging him on his Instagram account.

“Love you lots, big hugs and kisses for you,” Buzz said to all of his fans.

