Penn State Centre Stage may be home to “one of the finest theatre training programs in the country,” according to its website, but what takes place behind the scenes to streamline the set design process can be more extensive than the acting.

According to head of MFA scenic design Daniel Robinson, the set design process at Centre Stage usually takes 6 to 8 months.

Robinson said the first step in the process is creating artistic teams. After this, all teams come together for a kick-off meeting to have “thematic” conversations.

Robinson said the team discusses questions such as, “What’s the play about? What are we trying to do? What do we want to say to our audience?”

He said set designers work closely with the technical director, multiple carpenters, the props shop, the painting shop, costume designers, light designers and sound designers.

“It’s the director’s job to keep all of these artists moving in a cohesive and unified direction,” Robinson said.

André Brandão de Castro started the design process for the scenery for Penn State’s production of “Cabaret” with research about the time period of 1930s Berlin.

“Everything about the set has to be accurate to the time period,” Brandão de Castro (graduate-scenic design) said.

Brandão de Castro said that advice and critique from peers and faculty helped a lot with this project.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “Everyone was very welcoming, and everyone worked hard.”

Brandão de Castro is also an assistant with the props team. He said props are important because they make the connection between the set and the actors.

“Set creates the world that everyone is going to be in, so you must create something that the actors will work well with,” Brandão de Castro said.

Mia Irwin spoke about the challenge of having water on stage in the production of “Metamorphoses” earlier in the semester.

“Nobody beyond me thought of the practicality of having water on stage,” Irwin (graduate-scenic design) said.

She said it took two weeks to figure out how to accomplish this efficiently while also aligning with the budget — another important aspect of set design.

“As the scenic designer, I am building the world. I am not only in charge of designing the physical carpentry scenery, but the paint treatments and props as well,” Irwin said.

Irwin is currently working on the set for next semester’s production of “Into the Woods” at the Playhouse Theatre.

She said the set will feature all four seasons, and “the shapes will be informed by the cyclical nature of everything.”

“Everything is translated into circles,” Irwin said. “The circle of life, the circle of relationships and the cycle of passing down stories [through generations.]”

Jack Briggs said he and his peer Emily Simpson are the only two undergraduate students designing sets this year — the position usually goes to graduate students at Centre Stage.

Briggs (junior-scenic design) is the scenic designer for the upcoming production of “Everybody” in February 2023.

“[The director] wanted a visual description of what the mind of God would look like,” Briggs said. “So, we looked into cosmic, nebula and Hubble Telescope images.”

He said at the first meeting, they listened to “Material Girl” by Madonna, and he has been using that as inspiration in connection to the theme.

"There's a place in Philadelphia called the Please Touch Museum that has this elephant that's made up of a bunch of different toys and things, and that was one of my main research images for the idea that this place can be made up of many different things that are sourced from different places," Briggs said.

Simpson is the scenic designer for the upcoming production of “Rent” in November.

Simpson (junior-scenic design) said she met with the director several times to “analyze” the show and come to the conclusion about “how the space should function.”

According to Simpson, one of the most important parts is communication with the other design departments “to make sure that everything works well together and is consistent.”

She said her main focus has been creating a set that “serves the script and the show.”

“This is my first fully realized scenic design, so I’m definitely learning a lot as we go. Luckily, I have some really great mentors to help me along the way,” Simpson said. “The last couple of weeks have been really exciting as I walk through the shops and see all of these things that just used to be in my head and on my computer actually being built and coming to life.”

