The Bryce Jordan Center announced Tuesday that it will host a Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party on April 1-2, 2023, according to a release on Twitter and the BJC's website.

Three showings of the event will occur: two on April 1 at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to the BJC's website. One showing will occur on April 2 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets will cost between $30-$55 dollars, according to the release. Presale ticket sales for the event will open Sept. 7 at 10 a.m., and tickets for the general public will open Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

