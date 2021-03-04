Bryce Jordan Center commemorates 25 years of ‘contagious’ concerts, comedy shows and sporting events

Nestled between the central Pennsylvania mountains in Happy Valley is an over 15,000-seat venue hours away from a major metropolitan city. The building hosts top-notch sporting events and concerts with big names like Bruce Springsteen, Jay Z, the Jonas Brothers and more.

The Bryce Jordan Center has been hosting crowds of screaming fans for 25 years as of Jan. 6.

“It's more the feeling that you would get — I would get — during each event. There's so much electricity inside the building,” Kate Bean, the BJC’s director of marketing and public relations said. “Unlike [a] fan, I have a unique perspective where I get to be backstage and see a lot of the things that go into putting that electricity into the building. And it's contagious — you just want more.”

Bean said the BJC was planning to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a full week of live concerts and events every single day, but the third-largest building in Pennsylvania decided to extend its celebration from Jan. 6 — the actual anniversary — throughout the year with the hope it can host everyone together in 2021.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the facility had to change its plans — which it made over two years in advance, Bean said.

Phil Stout, the BJC’s assistant general manager expects that once the pandemic ends, artists will be clamoring to perform at the facility and enchant audiences once again, bringing a huge amount of traffic to the State College area.

Bean also said she is constantly working with agents and clients so the BJC can move forward immediately whenever it can host live performances again.

“Everyone's fingers [are] crossed — my toes as well — that before 2021 is over, we have a return to live events,” Bean said. “And by that point, we'll be able to celebrate in person with what I am sure will be multiple sold-out shows and screaming fans. That return to normalcy will make the celebration that much sweeter.”

Throughout the past 25 years, the BJC has hosted several memorable events. Almost no one would know better than Al Karosas, the general manager of the BJC, who has been working at the facility since before it was built. When Karosas started, the venue was still only a giant hole in the ground with huge steel beams sticking up toward the sky.

Karosas started as a marketing assistant at the BJC after he graduated from Penn State in May 1995 with a degree in exercise and sports medicine.

Excited to combine his love of sports with his passion for music, Karosas eventually worked his way up to the general manager position five years ago — his dream job.

One of Karosas’ favorite BJC memories is Operation Salute, a 2006 event that honored soldiers coming home from Iraq. The celebration became the largest mobilization of the Pennsylvania National Guard in its history, according to Karosas.

For the event, the BJC secured The Beach Boys and “Sesame Street Live” for performances, invited several local hot dog vendors to peddle their wares, and partnered with Tastykake to provide food for members of the Pennsylvania National Guard and their families, according to Karosas.

Karosas said he still keeps in contact with the men and women of the Pennsylvania National Guard from the event.

He said he also cherishes helping Penn State students host THON every year.

“Seeing what Penn State students do collectively for the good is just amazing,” Karosas said. “Whether it's helping them bring in some of the bigger talent they have or just working with the executive team as they plan out the year, it's definitely a highlight for me.”

Stout also reflected on some of the live music concerts held at the BJC, especially the ones he said most affected him.

He witnessed Paul McCartney playing hit after hit on the mainstage, Jay-Z rehearsing “Empire State of Mind” for 40 minutes straight until he perfected his delivery, and the Grateful Dead reunion hosted for President Obama’s first election.

Even in a huge arena, the energy from the fans creates such intimate moments between performers and audience members that acts like Bruce Springsteen leave the stage and tell their entourage, “This is one of the top five shows I've ever played,” according to Karosas.

The BJC’s spell kept Stout in State College for much longer than he expected, but working with A-list shows and sporting events in his backyard was a gift he could not pass up.

“I thought I'd be able to work, get some experience, and move on,” Stout said. “But as a Penn State grad interning here and working here part-time, you fall in love — obviously with the university — and next thing you know, you're starting a family, buying the house and you're ingrained in the community.”

Karosas and Stout both enjoy sharing the BJC with student interns interested in getting a foot in the live events industry.

Past interns like Rachel Inglesino used their experience at the BJC to jumpstart their careers. Inglesino graduated in 2019 with a degree in recreation, park and tourism management.

While working as a marketing specialist at the BJC, Inglesino received the opportunity to connect with the Jonas Brothers when the band visited Penn State for its notorious performance at Champs Downtown bar in April 2019. She helped pitch the idea — alongside Bean, her supervisor — for the band to come back and perform at the BJC.

Flash forward to September 2019, the Jonas Brothers not only performed at the BJC, they came with Inglesino as a part of their entourage working as Joe Jonas’ personal assistant.

Inglesino now works directly under Kevin Jonas Sr. as an artist manager for developing talent with Jonas Group Entertainment, which she attributes to her position at the BJC when she was a student.

“The whole reason why I decided to take on this career path is because I know how much going to live concerts and events affected my life,” Inglesino said. “I wanted to reciprocate that feeling and give people memories lasting a lifetime — so to be able to get my start so early in life, to be a small part of big moments was and always will be a treasure that I'm very grateful for. [It] kind of paved the way for me moving forward.”

The BJC has served as a launchpad for several careers over the years. Emily Grabowski started as a sales and marketing intern at the BJC in 2014 and stayed on with the staff as a marketing assistant until she graduated with a degree in public relations in 2016. Since her supervisors allowed her to be hands-on with the artists and the tours that came through the BJC, she made many connections within the live events industry.

She actually met her current employer, Vector Management — an artist management industry — backstage at a country concert in the BJC when she was still a college student.

“I think that artists genuinely love to perform there, because there's such a high energy,” Grabowski said. “It's almost like a magical kind of environment… The venue is gorgeous and I think all of the people that work at the BJC are so passionate. They do a great job with marketing their shows and making sure that it feels like home when [people] come through Happy Valley.”

Even though live events at the BJC have come to an end for the time being, Karosas said the facility still gives back to the community by transforming into a classroom for students during the week, by becoming a coronavirus testing area, and by turning into an early voting location for State College residents and a polling place for students on Election Day.

“We're finding these little ways to give back and be a resource to our community and to our university,” Karosas said. “And then, hopefully, when it's time to get back to having 12,000 people or 15,000 people screaming at a last-second three-point shot by one of our teams or screaming for an encore — we're preparing for that as well.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT