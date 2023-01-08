Restaurant chain Brothers Bar & Grill is looking to open in downtown State College, according to the restaurant's website.

The bar is looking for approval on their liquor license, according to State College Borough documents, which is needed from the State College Borough Council.

This is the chain’s first opening in Pennsylvania, and previously, other locations have been mostly in the Midwest and across seven states, according to the restaurant's website.

The restaurant is notably known for serving menu items such as burgers and sandwiches, and their bar also has beers and cocktails, according to the restaurant's website. The menu ranges from $12 to $20.

The new eatery would take the location that was previously an Amazon pickup store in downtown State College, according to State College Borough documents. The restaurant is also expected to be open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

