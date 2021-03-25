Penn State University Libraries hosted writer, printer and bookseller Brooke Palmieri for a lecture at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Palmieri was the distinguished speaker for the annual Charles W. Mann Jr. Lecture in the Book Arts.

Lectures in the series focus on topics related to the book arts, including printing, writing, illustration and the study of book history, according to Head of Special Collections Library Jennifer Meehan.

The hour-long lecture titled “The Regenerative Text: Ecologies of Printed Matter” was free for all to attend.

Over 90 people tuned in to the Zoom lecture.

Palmieri, a Pennsylvania native living in London, is the founder of Camp Books, a traveling bookshop centered on “LGBTQIA+ history and allied social movements.” They are also a faculty member at the London Rare Book School.

Palmieri discussed the ecological implications of printed matter, such as the use of ink or paper. Additionally, they noted that online use can also have a negative ecological impact.

“Energy use from cloud computing is a huge contributor to greenhouse gas emissions,” Palmieri said, “as are the server farms that require immense power to mine Bitcoins.”

During the lecture, Palmieri discussed approaching historical printed texts from an ecological perspective, all with the goal of a hypothetical “regenerative text,” which they described as “dreamy and imaginative.”

Palmieri also suggested printing the text with “carbon capturing” ink with a negative carbon footprint, as well as using risograph printers that do not consume high energy or emit greenhouse gases. Moreover, they discussed binding books with leather made from mushrooms and thread made of hemp.

Throughout the lecture, Palmieri connected to various books present in the University Libraries’ collections, notably “Earth Archives: Stories of Human Impact.”

Attendees were able to leave comments and ask questions, which were answered at the end of the lecture in a Q&A session.

“I see the potential for taking histories of materiality and transforming them to accommodate the kind of thinking we’re going to need if we have any chance of surviving the environment that’s already destroying the planet,” Palmieri said.

Palmieri also said the regenerative text has the potential to help humans connect.

“Like soil, it is something we can grow from and be nourished by.”

