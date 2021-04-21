TikToker Brittany Broski had a candid conversation about fame, celebrity interactions and career choices during a SPA virtual Q&A Tuesday night — an event that was also projected on the HUB-Robeson Center Lawn.

Answering questions sent in by Penn State students, Broski, who has 6.2 million followers on TikTok, covered topics ranging from her favorite TikTok trends to her favorite movies.

Throughout the event, Broski expressed her love for Harry Styles and Beyoncé as role models and people who have “shaped [her] worldview.”

“I can't ever be in the same room as them because what do you say to someone like that?” Broski asked. “I’d punch them in the stomach and run away.”

As a TikToker who moved from Texas to California when she gained fame, Broski said she misses the “Southern hospitality.”

“When you walk through Beverly Hills, you can just smell the silicone in people's faces,” Broski said. “I've never felt more pressure to be beautiful than living out here.”

In terms of her career as an influencer on TikTok and Youtube, Broski said she loves that she can be herself even though her life was “uprooted” after moving to the West Coast.

Broski studied communications with a minor in Spanish at Texas A&M University and said she hadn’t planned to be an influencer, but she’s glad she has a degree and work experience.

“If you have a day job, don't quit it,” Broski said to young influencers who drop out of high school and college to pursue careers in social media. “You could get canceled tomorrow, and then you’re gone — you’re done.”

Broski said she had always used social media as an escape, and her newfound fame was luck “with a little bit of comedic timing.”

Since Broski’s career revolves around filming her daily life, she said it can be difficult to “unplug,” but she is inspired by her audience’s reactions to her videos.

“It’s the absolute best scenario with my 6 million besties,” Broski said with a laugh.

Mackenzie Popovich, who watched the Q&A from the HUB Lawn, said Broski’s laugh was one of her favorite aspects of the event.

“Anytime she would scream and move closer to the camera, [it] always made me laugh,” Popovich (freshman-psychology) said.

A fan of Broski’s TikToks and her humor, Jordan O’Donnell said she was excited to watch the one-on-one conversation to hear what Broski had to say about finding her career.

“She never expected any of this stuff to happen,” O’Donnell (sophomore-material science and engineering) said. “Life never has a plan, so it was nice to relate to.”

To end the event, Broski shared her one piece of advice for students struggling through college life:

“Do something today that will help you tomorrow.”

