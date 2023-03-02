Whenever it's time to head home, it can feel awkward to show up empty handed. After months of hard work, friends and family want to know what you’ve been up to and share in some of that Penn State spirit.

State College is unique in so many ways, and bringing some of the sights and flavors back with you can be a treat.

Below are some items to consider taking with you, whether for spring break or just a weekend.

Ye Olde College Diner Grilled Stickies

A classic dessert synonymous with the State College community, Grilled Stickies have been a fan favorite for generations.

They also happen to be one of the last pieces of the infamous Ye Olde College Diner that used to serve students for decades.

These sweet treats are still available both online and in stores. In fact, one place you can buy them is the Berkey Creamery, which is also home to another item on this list.

Grilled Stickies are also a feature at McLanahan's Downtown Market, located at 116 S. Allen St.

But of course, nothing beats sitting in The Corner Room enjoying warm Grilled Stickies topped with ice cream.

Applesauce from Way Fruit Farm

Way Fruit Farm, located in Port Matilda, is another business that’s been serving the State College area for longer than many people can remember.

But Way Fruit Farm recently also opened a downtown market and cafe, located at 252 E. Calder Way.

Way Fruit Farm is known for many things, including its applesauce, which is so special that my mom talks about getting more every time my family comes to town.

“It tastes like apple trees,” she recently said.

I haven’t just taken her word for it, either. The applesauce is made from freshly grown apples right from the farm and is available at either location.

Next time you want to get your family something special, pick up applesauce homemade in Happy Valley.

Ice cream from the Penn State Berkey Creamery

The Penn State Berkey Creamery, located in the Rodney A. Erickson Food Science Building, first opened in 1865 and has pumped out ice cream ever since.

This doesn’t just have to be a treat for when family and friends are in town. Did you know that you can ship ice cream nationwide? Not to mention it’s also sold by the pint.

The Berkey Creamery calls its process “cow to cone,” and it all happens at Penn State. So, when you’re thinking of what to give your parents that represents the school, it's hard to find something better.

Freshly roasted coffee from Rothrock Coffee

Rothrock Coffee, located at 1736 S. Atherton St., is a high-quality coffee roaster located right here in State College.

I myself love coffee and need at least a few cups a day, and I can personally say Rothrock never disappoints.

From its line of signature blends like “Singlespeed” to limited-edition coffees from Ethiopia, this one is sure to impress your coffee-driven parents, family or friends.

Rothrock’s coffee is sold online and in stores as well as at food markets throughout the area.

Jams, preserves and other food items from Tait Farm Foods

Tait Farm Foods, located at 179 Tait Road in Centre Hall, is a farm nestled on the side of the road on the outskirts of town.

This hideaway treasure makes fresh preserves, sauces, baking mixes and more.

Every time I drive by, I stop and get some things to bring home. The grilling sauce is one of my personal favorites.

With all of the food and preserves coming from the area, you can really taste Happy Valley.

This is another surprise that’ll make your family get excited every time you drive back home.

Clothing and merchandise from The Family Clothesline

Penn State clothing may be an obvious choice, but there’s no shortage of Penn State pride to go around.

The Family Clothesline, located at 352 E. College Ave., is home to officially licensed Penn State items for everyone.

And, let's be honest, coming home with a new shirt or collar for your dog makes everyone happy.

Any of the items on this list would be a crowd pleaser to take home with you. So, the next time you want to surprise your friends or family, bring home one of these unique pieces of State College and Happy Valley.

Before you know it, you’ll have everyone saying “We Are!”

