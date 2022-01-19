Let’s face it — most college dorms and apartments are 1) dull and 2) tiny. This means these spaces are difficult to decorate in a way that is both aesthetically appealing and fully functional.

But with a little creative thinking, you can make the most out of your little home-away-from-home. Here are some tips to get started.

Try a full-length mirror

Incorporating a large, full-length mirror to your living space can create the illusion of a much larger room.

Whether you choose to hang your mirror or lean it against the wall, this is a chic way to bring light into your room. Feel free to hang lights or fake vines off of it, or decorate it with stickers to show off your personality.

An added bonus: Most dorms and college apartments lack full-length mirrors, so adding one to yours can provide an ideal place to check out your ‘fit and take your #OOTD pictures to the next level.

Utilize multi-purpose furniture

One of the best ways to save space and increase livability in your small space is to make use of furniture that can also serve as added storage space.

For example, an ottoman or chair containing storage doesn’t take up much space, and it can be used as a comfortable chair for guests while doubling as a place to store blankets, books or any unsightly clutter.

Think vertically

You can easily eliminate clutter in your dorm or apartment by building up, not out.

A two- or three-tiered desk organizer adds vertical space to your desk, so you can finally have room to fit your notebooks, textbooks and your printer.

Multi-tiered organizers can also be used in a bathroom to organize toiletries and beauty products by roommate, or if you just own way too many perfumes like I do.

You can also utilize your wall space for storage. While you can’t use nails or screws in dorms or rentals, Command Hooks will be your best friend — and they don’t have to be the ugly clear or white ones. The company offers hooks with metallic finishes in practically any style imaginable — perfect for hanging up coats or any other clothes that don’t fit in your closet.

In addition to hooks, Command makes shelves to store tchotchkes or picture frames. They’re pretty small, but you can easily put a few of them together to make a larger shelf.

Experiment with color

A small but bold area rug can add some life to those gross unrenovated dorm tile floors and can add warmth to your room on those cold winter mornings.

Finally, if you have a green thumb, brighten up your room with plants, succulents or flowers. This also gives you an excuse to open your curtains and blinds fully to let some light into the room — brightly lit rooms appear larger.

Decorating your first dorm or apartment can be intimidating, but with a little creativity, your small space will be cozy and inviting in no time.