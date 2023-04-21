Living in a college dorm has become a rite of passage for many students.

While some enjoy their time in the residence halls and others may not, dorm lifestyles are constantly shifting — from renovations to decorations and everything in between.

“I currently like the PSU-centered decor,” Brooke Phillips said. “I feel like it’s great for school spirit,” Brooke Phillips said.

Phillips (freshman-wildlife and fishery science) said she also likes when “cottagecore vibes” are implemented into dorm decorations.

“I live in [supplemental housing] with three other girls, and we have the kind of cottagecore vibe going,” she said. “It’s really cute and welcoming.”

Phillips described her room as having gray or light purple beds and plants “everywhere” as well as pumpkins and animal-themed knick-knacks scattered around to fit the “cottagecore” aesthetic.

“I hope the cottagecore continues in the future because it’s honestly really welcoming to walk into that kind of space — kind of like a home away from home,” Phillips said.

Phillips said the popular LED lights are “overrated.”

“Every person I know has them. I have not been in one dorm that does not have LED lights,” Phillips said, “especially the clap ones. They’re a favorite.”

Phillips said she thinks a “potential” dorm trend could be a “retro aesthetic.”

“I have a feeling bright, popping colors are going to come in, especially because people like the bright colors from LED lights,” she said. “I think that’s going to translate to everything else, from the bed sheets, to the blankets and maybe even stuffed animals.”

Katrina Kunselman said she “[loves] seeing the sticky notes in the dorm windows,” and she “absolutely” hopes students continue this in the future.

Kunselman (senior-nursing and Russian) also said she hopes students — specifically men — “get more creative with dorm decorations.”

“I think guys should be more willing to decorate,” Kunselman said. “Every single guy’s dorm that I have ever been in has been increasingly sad.”

Kunselman and Phillips said “all men” have “navy blue sheets.”

“Maybe [they] could get a throw pillow or something,” Kunselman said.

Matt Friedman said he appreciates the “creativity” of dorm decor.

“You get to go into different rooms, and different rooms have different vibes,” Friedman (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “People really get to express their personalities.”

At his house, Friedman said his parents were “strict” in terms of putting things on the walls.

“I like how here, we kind of just say ‘screw that,’ and everyone does their own thing,” he said.

Elizabeth Moore said she thinks the future of dorm decorating is leaning less toward “school-oriented decor.”

“Guys especially would deck their dorms out in Penn State stuff, but I think we are seeing less of that and more personalized decor now,” Moore (junior-communication arts and sciences and psychology) said.

On the other hand, Moore said women’s decor has become more “neon and bright.”

“There are less tapestries and natural elements. It’s more bright colors, which I think is fun," she said.

Moore also briefly touched on a dorm lifestyle trend, saying she enjoyed the floor bonding events held by resident assistants in most dorms.

“I like the community building events. I thought those were fun,” Moore said. “When I was in the dorm, those were my favorite.”

Along with the changing dorm decor and lifestyle trends, the physicalities of the dorms have been slowly changing on Penn State’s campus through entire building renovations — especially in East Halls.

Gabrielle Lance said she currently lives in an unrenovated dorm, and she likes the “old-style feeling” of it.

“It kind of makes you feel a little bit more at home,” Lance (freshman-elementary and special education) said.

On the other hand, Jackson Boucher said he likes the idea of renovations and modernizing the dorms.

“They’re almost making the dorm rooms bigger,” Boucher (junior-advertising and public relations) said. “I also like that the renovations will make it easier for students to live.”

Lance said she likes the added window space and more “individualized bathrooms” in the renovated residence hall buildings.

“I have noticed there’s no one specific gender on the bathrooms,” Lance said. “I feel like the dorms are becoming more inclusive for everybody.”

