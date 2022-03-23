On Wednesday March 23 at noon, Penn State's annual music festival Movin’ On announced its lineup for 2022 at the HUB-Robeson Monumental Stairs.

Artists Jack Harlow, Aminé and Fitz and The Tantrums are going to perform at the April 29 show at the IM Fields.

More sponsored events from SPA are to come and on April 10 in Alumni Hall, Battle of the Bands will occur as another headliner.

The last in-person Movin’ On was hosted in 2019 because Movin’ On 2020 was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The festival was set to feature Foster the People, Lil Yachty, Two Friends and the Student Programming Association’s sponsored act, Sasha Sloan on May 1 at the IM fields.

In 2021, it was hosted on April 30 virtually. Battle of the bands winner Flooringco, singer Pink Sweat$ and rapper Flo Rida performed.

This virtual concert is in collaboration with SPA, the Association of Residence Hall Students and the University Park Undergraduate Association.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT