After teaching a course on “Navigating Your 20s” through Penn State’s Students Teaching Students program, Scott Rochman was inspired to create a podcast to expand on his lectures outside of the classroom.

According to Rochman (senior-labor and human resources), the two-credit class he taught with co-teacher Adam Karan, HDFS 197: Navigating Your 20s, filled up immediately and put other students on a waitlist.

“Our class was created because we both were looking at our experiences at Penn State, thinking about life after graduation and feeling overwhelmed by what this transition was going to entail,” Rochman said. “There are so many things that I wished I learned in college that would ensure finding success in my 20s.”

In February, Rochman released the first episode of his podcast, “Navigating Your 20s,” with the help of Karan (graduate-engineering science and mechanics), who is now the podcast manager.

Rochman said while he was teaching the class, he had “friends from across the country asking [him] to send them what [they] were talking about in the class.”

From this, he said he had the idea to create a podcast as “accessible content” anyone could listen to.

The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube, according to Rochman.

Karan said an important aspect of the podcast is simply starting a conversation about topics with “stigma” surrounding them — such as sleep, salary negotiation, romantic conflict, taxes and more.

“People are afraid to admit they don't know something, which I completely relate to,” Rochman said. “I am trying to represent people in their 20s by asking the questions that they might have to these subject matter experts who can share insight.”

According to Rochman, each episode is a conversation where he and a guest speaker break down topics such as relationships and career advice.

“I want it to be digestible,” Rochman said. “I wanted to create a podcast that’s 10-20 minutes per episode so you could listen on your walk to class, daily commute to work, while you’re cooking a meal or eating, so you can really understand these important topics.”

Karan said it’s been interesting working together with Rochman, and they each do a great job of balancing each other out.

“I think we've been able to see the different sides of what we're both interested in. He's really passionate about helping people and discussing these different topics,” Karan said. “I'm more interested in the education and how to make the education system more intuitive, interactive and engaging.”

Molly Countermine, an associate teaching professor of human development and family studies at Penn State, said she was “so excited” to be the first guest on Rochman’s podcast. Since then, she’s been featured on multiple episodes.

“I was so impressed with how professional he was when we were recording. He had everything,” Countermine said. “He knew exactly what he was doing. He asked the right questions and follow-up questions.”

As a professor, Countermine said her “hope is to help people with their own lives.”

“If someone else is creating a platform and gives me the opportunity to jump on that platform with them to touch more people, then I’ll do it anytime,” she said.

Rochman said his goal for the podcast is to keep it growing by having different guest speakers to cover many different topics.

Previous guests have included career counselors, representatives from the Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center and other Penn State students.

“I think it will be fun to see how ‘Navigating Your 20s’ expands in the future. Your 20s are a period of exploration and development. There is no rubric for how to go about it,” Rochman said. “Having an understanding of these topics can set you up for success.”

