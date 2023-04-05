After five years, indie rock trio boygenius is back.

“The record” — the group’s sophomore work — was released on Friday, and it had big shoes to fill after the debut EP “boygenius” was met with acclaim.

The self-titled work is made up of six perfect songs that promised great potential for future collaboration. Even in “the record,” some of the EP’s material finds itself weaved into various songs.

Throughout “the record,” the group — made up of singer-songwriters Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker — finds the perfect blend between their styles.

But they still manage to capitalize on the distinctive characteristics that make each artist so successful as individual acts.

“Without You Without Them” is a great example — a solid album opener where the three artists harmonize with each other on a short a cappella song, though Dacus takes a bit of a lead.

“$20” features a busy but beautiful layered outro where the musicians acknowledge feelings of having no gas, money or time left to keep them going.

“Emily I’m Sorry” has extremely Phoebe Bridgers-esque guitar and melody, and the lyrics feel like they’re from her first album, “Stranger in the Alps.”

This song, along with many others on “the record,” are the type of sad that catch you off guard with gut-wrenching lyrical hooks like, “And I can feel myself becoming / Someone only you could want.”

“True Blue” follows, employing the idiosyncrasies of Dacus’ songwriting and word placement along a melody to create a meaningful song about love — the kind that dissipates the self-doubt running through this album.

Its chorus, “And it feels good to be known so well / I can't hide from you like I hide from myself,” is simply put, yet touching.

“Cool About It” is a major standout on the album, with all three artists taking a verse on this acoustic, folk-inspired song about the disarming period of unsteady footing in a past relationship.

The lyrics, “I can walk you home and practice method acting / I'll pretend bein' with you doesn't feel like drowning,” are a direct reference to Bridgers’ “Moon Song” and one of the many examples of stellar songwriting on “the record.”

The following track, “Not Strong Enough,” is an energetic, determined song about the debilitating insecurity of not being strong enough — for a partner or for yourself.

One of the most musically glorious moments on “the record” is the bridge of this song, where all three singers repeat “Always an angel, never a god” 12 times with varying harmonies.

“Revolution 0,” an introspective track with only a few lyrics, is so simple, yet incredibly pensive and sorrowful.

Bridgers features for most of the song, which gives it the sound of flowing water shimmering under the sun that so often marks her music.

The theme of being seen and known comes up again in this song with lyrics like, “I used to think / If I just closed my eyes / I'd disappear,” although it takes a decidedly more depressive tone than “True Blue.”

“If you're not enough / Then I give up / And then nothing is” speaks of a level of sadness few artists ever reach in their songwriting careers — but for boygenius, it’s effortless.

“Leonard Cohen” is a short but enjoyable song that sees Dacus lead with her signature sound and lyrics that aren’t meant to be taken too seriously.

But, for as short as it is, the song manages to end with a profound statement — ”I never thought you’d happen to me.”

“Satanist,” too, strikes an upbeat and anarchistic tone, taking a new perspective on the theme of what matters and what’s enough, introduced in “Revolution 0.”

This time, though, the artists make up their mind — “If nothin' matters, man, that's a relief.”

The outro of the song slows down the tempo but retains its intensity, with lyrics like, “You wonder / If you can even be seen,” again alluding to the idea of being known from “True Blue” and “Revolution 0.”

Following is “We’re In Love” — which is not a fun song, but rather a bit of a tearjerker. It’s a perfect blend of the three artists’ styles.

It explores the experience of inner turmoil and catastrophizing that can happen even in a secure relationship — “Will you still love me if it turns out I'm insane? / I know what you'll say, but it helps to hear you say it anyway.”

“Anti-Curse” is another one of the more upbeat songs on the album with an addictive sound that’s just fun to listen to.

Finally, “Letter To An Old Poet” is the last track on “the record,” and it’s also the best.

The pain the trio sings of so simply is palpable. It strikes you like a personal dagger to the heart, even if you can’t really relate to any of the particular lyrics.

The second half of the song is a clear nod to both the trio’s debut EP track “Me & My Dog” and Bridgers’ “Moon Song” — further deepening the lyrical parallels with roots that run through the artists’ collective bodies of work.

There’s something so refreshing about music that uses the details of real life, real hurt and real love to build a story instead of relying on cliches and metaphors.

The members of boygenius write exactly what they mean, resulting in undeniably vulnerable and genuine lyrics.

The artists are powerhouses individually. But together, they’re unrivaled in their vision and skill in crafting moving music — consistently creating work that unequivocally scores five out of five stars.

