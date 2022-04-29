Penn State is home to a range of songs that are instantly recognized by students. Found in Penn State playlists across Spotify, these songs — from party anthems to football chanting classics — are crucial for new students to know before coming to Happy Valley.

“The Spins” by Mac Miller

A classic song by a Pittsburgh native, “The Spins” will most likely play at every party you go to as a new Penn State student. With catchy lyrics about following your dreams, this song has become a staple in every party playlist.

“Love Story” by Taylor Swift

Beloved by Swifties on campus, “Love Story” is a timeless tune sung along in every corner of campus. With its famous intro, this Romeo and Juliet song is one that every incoming freshman needs to know by heart.

“INDUSTRY BABY” by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

The song of the year to many, “INDUSTRY BABY” makes everyone move.

With its iconic brass intro and lyrics, even The Penn State Blue Band and the pep bands couldn't resist covering it. With Jack Harlow as Movin’ On’s 2022 headliner, this song will continue to become a staple piece for Penn State students.

“Diesel” by The Willard Building

What's a better way to get into the Penn State spirit than listening to its local musicians?

Named after an important building on campus, “Diesel” by The Willard Building is a must when getting to know State College’s music scene.

“Kernkraft 400” by Zombie Nation

Called the unofficial Penn State anthem, this song — colloquially known as just “Zombie Nation” — plays at every party and football game with no exception.

Joined by the chants: “We Are, Penn State” when the chorus hits, this electronic song is sung by students no matter what time it is.

“Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

One of the most chanted songs of the last 10 years, “Seven Nation Army” is sung along at sporting events, parties and even when riding the CATABus. Recognized by people around the globe, this song has also become a must for Penn State students.

“Fire Burning” by Sean Kingston

Released in 2009, this timeless pop tune has never stopped playing at every party or event at Penn State since its release.

With lyrics like, “Somebody call 911 // fire burning on the dance floor,” this song is both fun and unforgettable.

“All Of The Lights” by Kanye West

With an instantly recognizable brass intro and Rihanna’s voice, Kanye West's classic gets any student on their feet and dancing.

Found on every Penn State football playlist, this song is a celebratory anthem.

“Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy’s most beloved song thanks to its famous dance — now part of American culture — is a small but important piece in every American college experience.

The ad-lib “yuu” is sung by any student at any given time.

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

The radio friendly song by the Alaska-native band Portugal. The Man is played almost everywhere — from stores on College Avenue to dining halls across campus. This tune is almost impossible to not sing along to.

The NSO playlist can be found here.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+2 Breaking Benjamin brings collaborative rock tour to Penn State Breaking Benjamin performed a rock concert at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday …