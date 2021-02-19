Happy Valley local George Macais has been spreading his love of music and strengthening his community ties by offering free guitar lessons to children and teenagers in his hometown of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania.

Macais said the inspiration for the free lessons began last summer — he was sitting on his lawn playing his guitar when a neighborhood kid walked up to him and asked to play. His wife later brought up the possibility of starting a community class.

After learning the local school district didn’t have any guitars his students could use, Macais began a GoFundMe to raise money to get guitars for his lessons.

Macais’ first guitar lessons were held under a tree in his front yard. Beginning in January, he started holding weekly lessons in the Boalsburg Fire Hall thanks to a $1000 grant from 3 Dots.

Spud Marshall is the owner and founder of 3 Dots, an arts and innovation center in downtown State College. Every month, 3 Dots awards a $1000 grant to a person in the community to “kickstart [their] creative ideas.”

According to Marshall, the “artistic need” of people is often not addressed during times of crisis, like the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he said arts programs such as Macais’ guitar lessons have the ability to help children “develop into the full potential they can be as individuals.”

“It gives them something to aspire to,” Marshall said. “And that’s a really critical need.”

Marshall also said he is excited for 3 Dots to assist Macais in his guitar lessons, as programs like these have the potential to strengthen the “creative economy” and “cultural fabric” of Centre County.

“George is super passionate about these kids,” Marshall said. “He really cares about giving them the tools and resources to grow.”

Macais currently has around 12 students ranging in age from 7-18. He hosts two classes every week: one for students ages 7-11 and another for ages 12-18.

To Macais, his lessons are a “wonderful” opportunity to connect with his students through music.

“I fell in love with the guitar at the age of 14, and I haven’t been able to put it down since, so it’s nice to see the beginnings of that with some of these kids,” Macais said.

Michelle Wheeler is the mother of one of Macais’ students.

Wheeler said her 11-year-old daughter “loves” her guitar lessons and looks forward to her weekly meetings with Macais.

“It’s a great opportunity for her and for all kids,” Wheeler said. “All children need to have the opportunity to pursue some sort of instrument or art form.”

She said having a person like Macais working to promote the arts among children is “one of the best things” about her community.

Macais said his local community has also been strengthened through parents carpooling their students and taking turns bringing snacks to weekly classes.

“It's really been helping [to] build trust and nurture our relationships within our community,” Macais said via email.

Looking to the future, Macais said he hopes to continue giving free guitar lessons for “as long as possible.”

“I love doing this,” Macais said. “If I can continue to get funding for students in my neighborhood that want to join, I’m going to keep on doing it for the people in my community.”