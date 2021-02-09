Bored of the drinking games in stores now, one Penn State student took it upon herself to create her own card game for college students over 21.

Jessica Harnett said she transferred to Penn State from the Fashion Institute of Technology and bought a few drinking games to bring with her, but she was disappointed because they were “really boring.”

Harnett (junior-telecommunications) thought she could make a better game herself and got to work by designing cards with her iPad, resulting in her 50-card drinking game “Blackout or Backout.”

To make her game different from others, Harnett created a unique prompt for each card that asks the player to perform an action themselves or for the whole group to perform an action collectively. Players take turns picking cards from the deck and doing whatever the card says.

Jessica’s sister Grace Harnett helped Jessica brainstorm ideas for the card prompts. Grace also assists Jessica in running the game’s social media accounts.

“A lot of it is definitely based on our life and our friends’ lives,” Grace (senior-education policy and theory) said. “There's a card that says ‘If you're into gingers, drink,’ and you may have a friend who's like, ‘Oh my god, I love gingers.’”

Grace said she especially likes the card that asks if you’ve ever gotten hurt while drunk. She said there are many inside jokes on the cards, but she hopes other players will be able to relate the cards to their own experiences.

According to Jessica, she first posted the business idea on TikTok. Within three days, the video had about 4 million views, and the orders started pouring in.

“I closed my shop Dec. 25 because it got too big, and I didn't have nearly enough decks,” Jessica said. “I was concerned that I only had 100 decks until I started getting orders, and I was like, ‘I need to place an order for thousands of decks.’”

Since then, Jessica has relaunched her business and created an expansion pack called “Blackout or Backout: Explicit Edition” with 25 new cards.

Jessica said the first deck of cards is $15, the expansion pack is $7, and shipping costs $4.

Grace said when the orders came rushing in, she, her mom and her grandma had to start packaging and shipping orders. She said it is difficult to find space for the packages.

“I’m in a tiny State College apartment, and I'm on the seventh floor,” Grace said. “Trying to bring [the shipments] up on the elevator is the hardest part.”

Despite the sisters’ struggles, Jessica is hopeful the business will continue to grow.

“I would ideally start selling it in bars,” Jessica said. “Since you can't even go and dance anymore, I feel like selling a drinking game at the bar would be beneficial to both myself and the bar, because people will drink faster and buy more [while playing the game].”

Grace is confident “Blackout or Backout” will be popular among college students over 21 because the jokes and references are geared toward Gen Z.

Jessica said the unique nature of her game ensures “you'll never have to repeat the game or have the same party twice.”

Bianca Williams, who graduated from Boston College in 2019, said she saw a TikTok about “Blackout or Backout” and purchased it immediately. She said she thought the game was fun and easy to play.

Williams said the game stood out to her because of the variety of activities on each card. Some of her favorite cards included the highest snap score card, the never have I ever card, and one that prompts the player to pick a word and search the word in another player’s text messages.

“This game is definitely more relevant and trendy than other games,” Williams said. “I would probably buy from them again.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT