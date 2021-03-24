The Stuckeman School hosted the Black Reconstruction Collective — a collective group of artists, architects and designers whose work is currently featured in the Museum of Modern Art — 6 p.m. Wednesday.

As a part of MoMA’s exhibit “Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America,” the 10 members of BRC spoke as the final guests for the school’s Virtual Lecture Series.

The exhibit will be on display at the MoMA until May 31.

The event, titled “Black Joy,” showcased the artists’ work virtually, allowing them to explain their pieces while also fielding questions from the audience.

The talk began with Mehrdad Hadighi, department head, professor of architecture and Stuckeman chair of integrative design, who thanked the BRC for not only speaking, but for the work it has accomplished.

“We are grateful for the Collective to join us,” Hadighi said, “and most importantly, for [its] work in bringing into clearing our collective histories and shedding light on the hidden structures that have shaped them.”

Hadighi then introduced Patricia Kucker, interim director of the Stuckeman School, who spoke about the history of MoMA and the importance of the BRC’s work being featured.

Kucker said it is “historic” to have the work of the BRC in the museum, as it “did not obtain art and design from African American artists until well into the new millennium.”

“The Museum of Modern Art is often identified as one of the largest and most influential museums of modern art and design in the world,” Kucker said. “Inviting the Black Reconstruction Collective to MoMA and commissioning new work by 10 Black artists and designers is a very big deal for the museum, for the public, the artists and designers.”

Kucker then introduced the BRC as well as Felicia Davis, co-founder of the BRC and professor of architecture, who posed questions to members of the Collective.

Along with Davis was Emanuel Admassu, Germane Barnes, Sekou Cooke, J. Yolande Daniels, Mario Gooden, Walter Hood, Olalekan Jeyifous, V. Mitch McEwen, Amanda Williams and members of Penn State’s National Organization of Minority Architecture Students.

As the discussion began, footage began playing of the exhibit. It featured the artists’ work, with the first question pertaining to the meaning of “Black Joy.”

Gooden spoke first and said it is both a simple yet complex answer to the question. Gooden made note of the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

“To think about joy in light [of their deaths] seems to be a contradiction,” Gooden said. “But I think we can define ‘Black Joy’ as a practice of resistance in the way in which, in spite of that pain, in spite of that trauma, ... Black people have been able to revel in Blackness and to still be able to, as my grandmother would say, ‘shout’ even when you are hurting.”

Cooke said there was “joy in the work itself.” He said the group had already been commissioned to do this work amid the pandemic and “had to start to rethink some of the work or reframe it.”

“There was all this stuff happening while we were still engrossed in our work,” Cooke said. “And for me, at least the work itself is a channel of joy, and this is how Black people have been finding joy for almost forever. We find joy in our labor, in our products we create … in making something out of nothing.”

Daniels spoke about her experience with her work and the image of dancing protestors.

“When I think about [the protestors dancing], I think about doing some of the drawings and parts of the work while protests were going on," Daniels said. "I felt like I was falling apart but trying to hold myself together to do this work. Blood, tears, in my own experience is in the drawing, in the work itself.”

Barnes spoke about the joy he had seeing those who visited the exhibit and saw true representation.

“To see the amount of people who looked like us that were so thrilled to see the work — if I were an emotional person, it would bring tears to my eyes,” Barnes said. “That’s how many people that were present within the space. And a sense of wonder and amazement [prevailed] because they hadn’t seen work at that scale that represented them.”

Hood said being able to see these pieces that break the stigma of architecture is a great sight.

“The joy is just seeing 10 amazing exhibits that do not look alike, that does not speak to architecture the way we have ever seen it,” Hood said. “I don't think I've seen designers who look alike that have the freedom to actually make things.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Davis said working on this project “was really intense,” but she said she felt “joyous completing it.” Davis worked with a team of Penn State students it.

“Everybody ended up well because we were working in times of Covid, socially-distanced and masks on,” Davis said. “It was really intense working for a really long time and having to get permission up the chain to the provost to work in the building. It was really, like you saw, working in free-fall. You just keep pushing through and keep imagining what the end could be like and hope that it would be like that.”

As the conversation continued, Barnes told a story about how a visitor sat down on Cooke’s exhibit, which brought him joy.

“Sekou had someone sit on his steps in the show,” Barnes said. “There were literal security guards there who were freaking out because you're not supposed to touch artwork in the MoMA. And Sekou was telling the guy, ‘Don't worry about it. This is mine. It's okay. He can do this.’ And you are watching this couple sit on the stoop and take photographs. I don't know if that's ever been done in MoMA before.”

Admassu spoke poignantly about the pieces from his contemporaries. He said what makes the exhibits so great is that “none of them really try to explain themselves.”

“There are things I feel like I don't understand, but I feel about these objects and this show,” Admassu said. “And hopefully there will be some really intelligent people that can assemble these thoughts and make something out of them.”

Jeyifous said these pieces stand out and that “the newness of this show is that there’s no easy entrance into any of these kinds of projects.”

“There's so many beautiful, varied things going on in this work and the newness is that it doesn't again play into the tropes of Blackness and architecture,” Jeyifous said. “It doesn't play into how architecture is understood in kind of the broader general public.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

The conservation then flipped into a Q&A from the National Organization of Minority Architecture Students.

During the Q&A, Davis said an environment is “more than what you see” beyond structures. She said African American history plays an important role in architecture.

“When it comes to African American history, I think that the story and the stories of life in these places is super important,” Davis said. “I think it's something to take away to all places, actually. It's something that can benefit all of architecture.”

Cooke said this exhibition will create a basis for those who want to use architecture for expression.

“What's important about this show and the work that we all do individually is that it's laying a really important foundation for a whole generation of students and practitioners who are learning architecture and want to express their own cultural identity in that work,” Cooke said.

Daniels said an issue is “about what we have despite what we lack.”

“Making something out of very little, that's about lack,” Daniels said. “But it's also about resourcefulness and resilience and ingenuity and creativity, and that's what's unique and really of value in the Black experience.”

As the event came to an end, the panel answered audience questions.

One audience member asked if the BRC would work on a singular project together instead of multiple projects if given the opportunity.

Admassu said quickly the BRC is already its project.

“We are working on a singular project — it's called the Black Reconstruction Collective,” Admassu said. “And I think that's the decision we made. We will be doing two things in parallel. We will be producing objects for the gallery and we will be producing our own institution, which is the Black Reconstruction Collective.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State students anticipate an anticlimactic Oscars season this year 2021 will be the 93rd year of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences annual award s…