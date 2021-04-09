With the weather getting warmer and the final wellness day of the semester complete, there are still plenty of events in State College to look forward to.

For those wanting to keep busy this weekend, here are some upcoming activities.

Weekend weather forecast: April 9-11

After an up-and-down week with highs ranging from the 30s to the 60s, the weather in State College looks to be rainy this weekend as of Thursday night, according to Accuweather.

Friday

Friday will have a high of 58 degrees with a low of 52. Expect the weather to be “cloudy and cooler” and for there to be “a couple of showers in the morning followed by areas of drizzle in the afternoon.” The chance of precipitation during the day is around 64%.

There is also a 20% chance of thunderstorms throughout the day with wind gusts of about 8 mph.

Saturday

On Saturday, temperatures will increase to 71 degrees, with the low being 59 degrees. Rain is also likely, as the chance of precipitation is 40%.

As nighttime comes, the chance of rain increases significantly, reaching a probability of 73% with “a shower in spots late in the afternoon.”

Sunday

The end of the weekend will see a high of 71 with a low of 52. It will be “mainly cloudy” with a 60% chance of showers.

Friday, April 9

Friday will offer a variety of events to attend virtually, ranging from plays to science lectures

“Sea Wall” by Simon Stephens

As a part of Penn State Centre Stage Virtual’s spring season, “Sea Wall” will be the first of four projects.

The one-act play, directed by second-year master’s of fine arts candidate Alison Morooney, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. April 9-12 here.

"An Overview of Black Holes in Galaxies across the Universe"

Ruth Daly, professor of physics at Penn State Berks, will host the ninth annual Losoncy Lecture in Physics and Astronomy at 4 p.m.

The lecture is a free event, but those interested must email lpg10@psu.edu to receive the Zoom link.

"Rivers of Power"

Brown University’s Lawrence C. Smith will deliver a lecture part of The Miller Lecture series at 11:30 a.m.

The free webinar will discuss the use of rivers by humans.

Saturday, April 10

While Saturday will not feature any new events, those interested can catch another showing of “Sea Wall” or simply enjoy a nice day inside with the looming chance of rain.

Sunday, April 11

Sunday will also not have anything new to offer, but the day can be spent indoors or outside. Catch up on homework or your favorite TV shows or spend some time outdoors.

