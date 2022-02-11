Billie Eilish performed her fourth show of the “Happier Than Ever World Tour” at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center Thursday night.

Eilish rose to stardom when she first released her song “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud in 2016. Her brother Finneas O’Connell originally wrote the song for his band The Slightlys in 2015 but ended up producing the song with Eilish’s vocals on it.

Since then, the brother-sister duo have written and produced hit songs together and have performed all over the world.

WILLOW was originally booked to be the opener for the show but was replaced with Australian artist TKAY last minute because her stage show was not ready yet.

The BJC was filled with fans of all ages, ranging from little kids to college students to parents, sporting Eilish’s signature neon colored merchandise. The atmosphere was packed with excitement and anticipation for the show to start.

Ecstatic fans formed long lines at the merchandise booths, which sold hoodies, T-shirts and beanies, in hopes to snag the new tour goodies.

Carley LaRosa said she loves Eilish and was “so excited” to see her perform.

“I love [Eilish’s] music, what she stands for and what she represents in her art,” LaRosa (freshman-pre veterinary) said. “I have listened to her music since she started, and I never thought I would ever see her live, so this is an amazing opportunity.”

Eilish took the stage in a pink Skoot Apparel outfit with white Nike high-top sneakers paired with Nike socks, and she accessorized with heavy jewelry and Nike knee pads.

She opened the show with the song “bury a friend.”

Eilish entered from a trapdoor located under the stage, which launched her into the air, helping her land a jump in sync with the opening beat of the song.

The set design and lighting choreography transported the audience to a new world.

The triangular stage had an elevated surface that connected to a runway platform. The entire stage was made up of LED screens, creating a visual experience for the audience.

Eilish performed her chart-topping hits “Therefore I Am,” “idontwannabeyouanymore” and “lovely,” which features pop singer Khalid on the recorded version.

While performing a mashup of “idontwannabeyouanymore'' and ”lovely,” the fans pulled out their phones and lit up the BJC.

Eilish took a pause to introduce her band: Andrew Marshall on drums and her brother Finneas on the keyboard, electric drums and bass guitar.

“I need you all to jump around with me for this next song,” Eilish said as she introduced the song “you should see me in a crown.” The fans excitedly complied, jumping to the bass of the song with Eilish.

She also did the "We Are" chant and was shocked with the response she received from the crowd.

“Backstage they told me if you say ‘We Are’ you guys will say ‘Penn State.’ I didn’t think you guys would actually do it,” Eilish said.

Fans threw multiple things on stage throughout the concert, including a Penn State T-shirt, which she held up to her chest, making the crowd go wild.

Eilish and Finneas brought out acoustic guitars for the song “Your Power.” She said this song was “one of [her] favorites.”

“It was so satisfying writing it because it just worked.," Eilish said. "I wished I had known of a song like this when I was younger."

She switched up her set and got on a moving crane that hovered over the crowd. Fans were surprised and thrilled to see her flying across the BJC.

She asked the fans to pull out their phones and switch on their flashlights because she wanted to do a crowd wave with lights. The BJC stands and floor were consumed by the wave, which served as a transition into her song “bellyache.”

Eilish continuously checked in with the crowd to ensure everyone was doing well. She was trending a few days ago because Kanye West accused her of “dissing” rapper Travis Scott after some fans died at his Astroworld Festival.

Conscious about the environment, Eilish spoke about the value of caring for the Earth.

“I love the planet, I love you guys and I stand with you all,” Eilish said.

She ended the concert performing her mega hits “bad guy” and “Happier Than Ever,” which were the most anticipated songs of the night.

Daniel Roote said his favorite part of the night was the final song because “‘Happier Than Ever’ is one of [his] favourite songs by her.”

“This was one of the best concerts I have ever been to, and I have been to quite a few,” Roote (freshman-aerospace engineering) said.

Jordana Bach said she loved the energy of the crowd.

“We all bonded,” Bach (junior-art history) said. “It was a light show and a fantastic musical experience. It was literally an out-of-body experience.”

