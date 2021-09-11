Laughs were heard from the Bryce Jordan Center on Sep. 10 as comedian Bill Burr took the stage in front of hundreds of Penn Staters.

Comedian Bill Burr stopped in University Park for the day as part of his 2021 “Bill Burr the Tour."

The event began with two opening acts by comedians Joe Bartnick and Paul Virzi, then Bill Burr began his show.

Owen Ritchey was one of many students who attended Burr’s show.

“I [didn’t] really know what to expect because this is the first time I ever went to a comedy show,” Ritchey (junior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship and economics) said. “And honestly, I would definitely go back, it was absolutely worth it.”

Burr covered a wide range of topics throughout the duration of his show — touching on issues like abortion, politics and body image.

He also found ways to crack jokes geared toward his Penn State audience.

With the football team's win last weekend, Burr said, “All those cheese-eaters thought they were gonna have a nice homecoming and you f----ing ruined it.”

Following the performance, Penn State student Anand Raju praised Burr for his ability to “bring everything together in the end.”

“I personally really enjoyed it,” Raju (junior-computer engineering) said. “It’s the first event I’ve really been to with full capacity since COVID, so that was nice. And honestly, Bill Burr was great.”

Raju said he feels when a comedian is able to “connect all their little bits into one final closing statement," it makes for a “good comedian show.”

Burr’s next show is set to take place Sept. 15 at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Montana.

