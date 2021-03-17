Big Dean’s Hot Chicken is different from the other chicken eateries in downtown State College.

The recently opened Nashville hot chicken spot, located at 208 W. College Ave., offers chicken options, waffle fries and coleslaw.

Walking in, guests are greeted by real guitars and artwork depicting the culture of Nashville, Tennessee. It was clean and aesthetically pleasing.

There is a bunch of seating — including tables marked off by stickers telling patrons not to sit there due to coronavirus social distancing guidelines. There are also stickers on the floor with similar messages to highlight proper spacing.

One spot in the restaurant features a barstool seating area that faces the window and looks out over College Avenue.

Open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Big Dean’s has a relatively small menu, but with a lot to offer.

It mostly serves chicken tenders, but there is also a chicken sandwich on the menu that comes with waffle fries and homemade coleslaw.

The chicken tenders themselves come with the Big Dean’s seasoned waffle fries, coleslaw and grilled Texas toast.

It also has a catering menu and a kids menu that offers chicken tenders, fries and a kids drink.

All the chicken is made-to-order, and there are a few types of chicken — including the Perfectly Southern style, the Nashville style and the Dang Hot style. The Perfectly Southern style is not spicy, while the Nashville style has a bit of heat and, as the Dang Hot style says in the name, it has a lot of heat.

I tried some of the chicken, and it did not disappoint. I got the Snack Attack meal in the Perfectly Southern style, which came with three chicken tenders, grilled Texas toast, coleslaw and waffle fries.

The meal was supposed to come with Big Dean’s BD’s Signature Comeback Sauce, but the store was completely out of it, so I got the barbecue sauce instead. I was charged extra for my condiment, but I learned later it was because the condiments are made in house.

I then got a lemonade from the drink selection because it also looked homemade.

Sitting down at an empty table, I got to enjoy my meal after waiting for it to be made. It came to me on a silver tray, and I was excited.

First, I wanted to try the waffle fries. They were crispy, hot and better than any waffle fry I have ever had. They were seasoned well, but I like my fries salty, so I added a bit more salt.

The Texas toast was a bit burnt, but it was good.

I am not a big fan of coleslaw, but I wanted to try the coleslaw to see how it was. It was actually pretty good.

The lemonade was probably one of my favorite parts of this meal. It was fresh and one of the better lemonades I’ve had.

Finally, I had the chicken tenders, and they were absolutely delicious. They were full of flavor, and while I added a bit more salt like I did to the fries — what can I say, I really like salt — they were good and were hot out of the fryer.

I dipped them in the barbeque sauce, and it was also delicious, smokey and again homemade, which I thoroughly enjoyed.

I am also a person who loves ranch dressing on everything, so I wanted to try the ranch dressing after I ordered my meal.

Apparently, it was supposed to be charged extra, but a nice worker gave me ranch for free. While it is not my favorite ranch I’ve had, it was homemade and definitely worth going back to get.

The hospitality at Big Dean’s was great — my food got out to me relatively quickly and everyone there was polite. As someone who has worked at restaurants, I know how customer service works, and they were great.

Though the prices were not necessarily the cheapest, the food is worth the cost.

Usually I would feel awful and gross after eating fried food from any other place in State College, but I felt great after eating this.

My favorites from the restaurant — besides the chicken — would be the lemonade and the ranch dressing.

Overall, my time at Big Dean's Hot Chicken was a pleasant one filled with good food and a great atmosphere. I will be going back again.

